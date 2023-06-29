Fullstack .NET Developer
As a Developer in our team Outbound you'll work in a cross-functional team with e.g. Niklas Höglund (https://www.linkedin.com/in/niklas-h%C3%B6glund-89119a164/),
Jens Lund (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jens-lund-459768171/),
Sara Söderberg (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sara-s%C3%B6derberg-84876a192/),
and Fernando Yáñez (https://www.linkedin.com/in/fernando-yanez-aguayo-72a88760/).
You will have a key role when it comes to enhancing and further developing our product. Our agenda is to make brands easy to love, by providing our customers with a world-class tool for eCommerce and retail companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences.
In Team Outbound we work with making it possible for our customers to communicate with the right people, at the right time, through the right channels. We do everything from usability and simplicity to big volumes of data and complex scaling issues. As a team member, you will be expected to take part in the whole process from collecting customer feedback, to deploying new functionality into production and everything in between.
In other words, you will not only write code. Some of the lovely customers using Voyado Engage today are By Malene Birger, XXL, Cervera, Dormy, Apoteket, and Bergans of Norway.
About the role
As a Developer here at Voyado you will be part of our development team with approximately 50 colleagues who are organized in smaller subteams, located in Norrköping, Linköping, Stockholm, and Åre.
Some of the things you'll get to do:
• Work in an empowered cross-functional product team, alongside experienced Product Managers and UX Designers
• Build new features and functionality into our platform, and take an active role in system design.
• Work across the stack; from backend, infrastructure, and deployment to databases and frontend
• Conduct regular code reviews with continuous integration and agile and lean practices
How we work:
• We work in a team; the team has full ownership over the outbound domain of our product
• Our dev organization consists of multiple teams that collaborate and interact daily
• We work according to Agile principles
• A clear connection between company vision and daily work, through the use of OKRs
• Team Outbound is a very collaborative team, working with mob programming.
The tech stack we work with is .NET/C#, SQL Server, TypeScript, Aurelia, Git as well as multiple services in Azure.
What's in it for you?
Voyado Engage wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
• Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value results over hours worked
• Flexible working hours - just sync with your closest manager and team
• Kind and experienced colleagues who gladly share their knowledge
• Tech summits on a regular basis and individual lab days bi-weekly to explore new technologies and engage your creativity to the max!
• Opportunity to engage and deepen your knowledge in a guild of your choosing
• Joining an engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Some of our benefits:
• 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
• Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
• Breakfast buffet on Fridays
• Your choice of phone and gadget package
• 5000 SEK in wellness allowance
• A wellness hour a week
So, who are you?
You have a genuine interest in tech, you like to try new ways and to share your skills and knowledge with your team. We also believe you are a humble team player.
You have some of the following skills and experiences:
• Solid experience as a software developer
• Experience and knowledge of C#, .NET, Microsoft SQL Server, TypeScript
• Proficiency in English
If you have experience with other object-oriented programming languages, but open to working with a Microsoft stack - that's okay with us!
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We 'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
More on Voyado
Voyado is a fast-growing company that operates and develops a data-driven SaaS platform within Marketing Automation, CRM Loyalty, and Product Discovery. We are the leading tool for retail and eCommerce companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences.
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We believe gender-equal teams have more perspectives on life and bring more different ideas to the table. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about it here (https://careers.voyado.com/pages/proud-sponsors-of-tjejer-kodar?preview=true)
