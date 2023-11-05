Fullstack Engineers to Vakanta!
2023-11-05
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Vakanta, a pioneer in staying ahead of the market curve, is looking for talented Fullstack Engineers to join us on an exhilarating journey. With a track record of serving significant enterprises, we are the disruptors who weren't held back by traditional processes.
About Vakanta
We began our journey 10 years ago, eager to make a mark, but were a bit ahead of our time. Fast forward, and we've evolved over the past three years, blossoming into being one of the most used platforms within the consultant industry. We make it easy for hiring companies to find, hire, manage, and analyze the external workforce, in one digital workflow. A catalysator aligned with the positive trend of project-based hirings. And if that's not good enough, we also have a roadmap brimming with opportunities.
What We Seek
We're in search of a brilliant Fullstack Engineer to infuse our team with expertise. With several years of experience under your belt, you are confident in development, but also understand how technology and business are linked together. You'll breathe life into new developments and nurture existing projects, maintaining a delicate balance between short-term demands and long-term visions.
Tech and Skills:
Proficiency in web development, specifically with Laravel (PHP), Angular and TypeScript
Fluency in English (Swedish is highly meritorious)
A coding fan, you thrive in creating elegant solutions within a tight-knit team.
Why Vakanta?
Our team is a gathering of experts, each playing a significant role in the grand symphony.
You'll have the unique chance to craft and refine a sophisticated codebase that drives our success.
We're not just a small company; we're at the brink of an awe-inspiring growth phase, with fundamental products that impact significant corporations.
The conventional ways of consulting firms leave you uninspired; we're the change you've been seeking.
You'll have a hand in processes that span contracts, approvals, time reporting, invoicing, data analysis, and more.
Ownership is our ethos; going the extra mile is a given to ensure seamless cohesion.
Join Us: The canvas is ready; the tools are at your disposal. If you're a developer with the prowess to shape our platform's future, Vakanta is the place to be. Your code will echo in major enterprises' corridors. Apply now and let's redefine the world of consulting, one elegant solution at a time. Så ansöker du
