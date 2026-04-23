Fullstack Engineer, Health tech
Platform 24 Healthcare AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Platform 24 Healthcare AB i Stockholm
At Platform24, we have an uncompromising focus on making every day better for both patients and clinicians.
How we work
Our success is rooted in strong, collaborative teams. You'll work closely with frontend and backend engineers, IxD designers, a product manager, and an engineering manager. We operate with a high level of trust and clear end-to-end ownership - from UI to backend services and DevOps - in an environment where every voice is heard and contributions truly matter.
Your role
You'll be at the heart of healthcare innovation, actively designing, building, and deploying new features. Beyond writing code, you'll contribute to architectural decisions and technology choices. A key part of the role is working closely with customers and end users - with varying technical backgrounds - and communicating complex technical topics clearly and thoughtfully.
Our tech stack:
TypeScript
React
Java
Spring Boot
Hibernate, Jook
Kubernetes
MySQL
Anthropic claude
Who are you
You're a team player who thrives in a collaborative, high-trust setting. You bring solid frontend experience and a genuine interest in working across the full stack - designing APIs, microservices, databases, and pixel-perfect designs (offcourse enabled by AI) - with a strong motivation to create real value for users.
What We Offer:
Meaningful Innovation: Combine medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to tangibly improve healthcare at scale-this is work that truly matters.
Work together: Collaborate closely with kind, skilled colleagues across the company, where trust, shared ownership, and everyday teamwork drive real progress.
Stockholm's Most Scenic Office: Enjoy our beautiful location in Münchenbryggeriet, offering a stunning view of Riddarfjärden. Our office amenities, including a great lunch restaurant and private gym, support a healthy work-life balance.
Culture & Balance: We support work-life balance through flexible hours, bi-weekly Demo & Beers sessions, and a unique benefit: five paid volunteer days per year, dedicated to causes you care about.
Apply:
If you believe we're the right workplace for you and you're the right fit for us, submit your application today! We conduct ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to apply soon.
We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and business needs.
This role is a full-time employment with Platform24. We do not offer contractor or B2B engagements.
We prefer to connect with our candidates directly and don't work with recruitment agencies or search firms. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platform 24 Healthcare AB
(org.nr 559204-5743) Jobbnummer
9871768