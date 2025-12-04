FullStack Engineer, Fintech
Fullstack Engineer, Fintech
We're looking for a Fullstack Engineer to join our Consumer Finance Engineering team at Wolt. Our mission is to design, build, and expand consumer facing financial products that integrate seamlessly into the Wolt ecosystem and offer an enhanced experience.
What you'll be doing
As an Fullstack Engineer in the Consumer Finance team, your role is to implement and contribute to the development of our beautifully designed consumer app. You will be at the forefront of Wolt's consumer finance experience, building features that impact millions of users by enabling and creating new surfaces in our application.
You'll work closely with our designer, analyst, product lead, and fellow engineers as we balance our efforts to grow our advertisement business at high speed while maintaining engineering excellence. You will be involved in ensuring timely development and releases. You will also have ownership of quality assurance and solidifying our telemetry logic to ensure data accuracy and system reliability.
We embrace a hybrid work model. Join us in our beautiful Helsinki office to connect and collaborate with your teammates, or work from home whenever you choose.
Day-to-day in this role you'll:
Understand the intention of what we are building and why
With the help of more seasoned engineers, work on assigned tasks ensuring timely delivery
Bring new ideas to the table to discuss with the team
Constantly learn new things and upskill
You'll be surrounded by experienced developers who will challenge you, mentor you, and give you the tools to accelerate your growth. If you're ambitious, open-minded, and excited about building products that people love to use, this is the opportunity to start shaping your career.
Your role will require an ability to handle ambiguity and rapid changes while maintaining a focus on quality and high performance. This is a unique opportunity to work on new products that will significantly impact how Merchants operate with Wolt.
Our humble expectations*
Must haves:
Background in backend development, with a solid understanding of modern architectures and best practices.
Proven experience in server side Kotlin and preferably in Go
Web frontend experience in React
Chart out product development plans through thorough discovery, identifying dependencies, estimations and delivery milestones
Ability to switch between work streams based on urgency and priorities
Solid team player who can work collaboratively with a business centric mindset
Quality-first mindset with rock solid testing experience
Ability to work autonomously or in team
Help with the onboarding of new team members when needed
Actively has participated in SRE and On-call
Fluency in English
Nice to haves:
Go beyond just writing code but also be willing to communicate and coordinate with stakeholders
Mobile development experience in iOS or Android
Ability to handle ancillary tasks like addressing accessibility concerns, suggesting design improvements
Participate in the improving the ways of working of the team
Actively investigate performance bottlenecks and suggest improvements
We value developers who can own projects, embrace modern Frontend and Backend technologies, write testable, maintainable code, and collaborate across teams. You should be comfortable with both greenfield and legacy projects, understand the product lifecycle, and balance scalability with customer value.
What we offer
This will be a high impact team developing consumer finance products for Wolt customers. The products have a very large user base spanning 31 countries and every decision that we make affects almost everyone. We make almost all decisions as a team and encourage all ideas and suggestions. The best part of the role is that you can physically see your products in action on the Wolt Consumer app which would be used by our customers on a daily basis. Så ansöker du
