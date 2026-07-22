Fullstack Engineer
Spiich Labs AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiich Labs AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for a Fullstack Engineer to ship features end-to-end — from database to UI. You'll build rock-solid systems that connect to CRMs, email providers, calendars, and sales tools, plus the interfaces reps use every day, while keeping latency low and reliability high. Must be obsessed with clean architecture, fast systems, and extreme ownership.
Why join
We're a small, talent-dense team of engineers building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value speed, rigour, and extreme ownership. If you're obsessed with product, thrive in ambiguity, and want to push the edge of what agents can do, you'll feel at home.
You'll work on hard problems across the stack - building resilient integrations with enterprise systems, optimizing database queries, reducing API latency, and shipping the interfaces sales reps live in every day. Not another CRUD app.
We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j. Our customers across 10 countries report 90% less prospecting time, 3x market coverage, and 2x customer meetings.
What you'll do (responsibilities)
In one sentence: Ship features end-to-end — from the infrastructure that makes AI agents reliable, fast, and scalable to the interfaces reps use daily.
Own features across the stack: Build complete slices — database schema, API, and React UI — and ship them to customers
Own integrations end-to-end: Design and build integrations with CRMs, email, calendars, and sales tools
Reduce latency relentlessly: Optimize database queries, implement caching strategies, and eliminate bottlenecks
Scale the system: Design for horizontal scaling, handle increased load, and maintain <200ms response times
Ship fast: Test ideas, run experiments, iterate daily on real customer feedback
Shape the architecture: Make foundational decisions on database structure, API design, and system patterns
Who you are
Cracked engineer obsessed with building great software
Comfortable with ambiguity, early-stage chaos, and fast iteration
Thrive on new tech - LLMs, knowledge graphs, agents, you name it
Experience with API integrations, webhooks, OAuth flows, and third-party systems
Comfortable across the stack: TypeScript on both sides, React on the front
Care deeply about performance, observability, and operational excellence
Care more about solving problems than polishing abstractions
Fully committed to the mission: not "just a job"
What we offer
A team of obsessed engineers, full of speed, rigour, and grit
Mission-driven, no-BS culture: experiment, ship, learn
Meaningful equity through qualified employee stock options (QESO) from day one
Fully on-site in Stockholm - we believe in working together
Top-tier compensation package
Our stack
Frontend: React
Backend: Typescript, Neo4j, PostgreSQL, Node.js, Express
Infrastructure: Docker, Google Cloud
Agent: Typescript, LLMs (Claude, OpenAI, Gemini), Mastra
About Spiich Labs
Spiich is the agentic platform for sales teams. Reps focus on the human work — building relationships, building trust, and closing deals — while Spiich agents handle everything else: prospecting, lead generation, CRM updates, meeting prep, follow-ups, and everything in between. The system integrates knowledge graphs, memory, and agentic workflows to deliver real help - not just summarisation or search. We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
How we hire
Submit your application
Intro call with the team
Technical interview
Take-home exercise
Join us for trial work lasting 2 days on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Spiich feels right for you.
We move fast — the full process typically takes under two weeks.
How to Apply
Drop us a line at filip@spiich.ai
with your GitHub/LinkedIn, a note on why this excites you, and your proudest achievement. No CV needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: filip@spiich.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiich Labs AB
(org.nr 559521-2381)
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009142