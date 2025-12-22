Fullstack Engineer
2025-12-22
About the job
We are looking for Fullstack Engineers to join Reworks AI Labs AB (operating as Scape) at an early stage and build a new interface for one of the most widely used tools in the world: email.
Scape is building a product for the hundreds of millions of people who spend several hours per day in email. Our ambition is to rethink how professionals interact with communication-heavy workflows and to build software that meaningfully improves daily work for a global audience.
You will join a small, highly driven team and work closely with the founders on core product and technical decisions. This role is hands-on and high-impact, with significant ownership from day one.
You role
As a Fullstack Engineer at Scape, you will:
Design, build, and iterate on core product features across the stack
Take ownership of systems end-to-end, from architecture and implementation to deployment and scaling
Work closely with founders on product direction, technical tradeoffs, and long-term architecture
Build fast, test assumptions, and improve the product based on real user feedback
Contribute to establishing engineering practices, tooling, and culture in an early-stage company
We are looking for someone who has:
Several years of experience building and shipping production software
Strong skills in modern software development (frontend, backend, or fullstack)
Experience with web technologies and scalable systems
Good understanding of system design, performance, and maintainability
A high degree of ownership and comfort working in an early-stage environment
Formal education is valued, but we care more about what you've built than titles or credentials.
We also value
Experience working in startups or early-stage companies
Experience building developer tools, productivity software, or user-facing platforms
Strong product intuition and user-centric thinking
About Scape
Scape is an early-stage technology company building the next generation interface for professional communication. We are backed and advised by experienced founders and operators from leading global technology companies.
We believe small, focused teams with strong individual ownership can build products with global impact. Our culture values clarity, speed, and thoughtful execution.
Please send your application in English.
Instead of a traditional cover letter, we encourage you to include:
A short description of a project, product, or system you're most proud of
A link to relevant work (GitHub, demo, portfolio, or similar), if available
Applications are reviewed continuously. The role is based in person in Stockholm. Employment conditions are in accordance with Swedish labor law and collective agreements. Salary: From SEK 55,000 per month, depending on experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
