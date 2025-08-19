Fullstack Engineer
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We believe that every item deserves a second life, and we see huge financial, social and environmental value in making sure this happens. Join us in building technology that drives real change - one line of code at a time.
Fullstack Engineer
At Sellpy, we love elegant code - and we hope you do too. Your work will be at the core of how millions of people shop pre-loved items, making circular consumption the new normal. You'll design and build features across the stack, continuously improve our architecture, and help us scale a product that matters.
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-moving product environment, who loves solving challenges with simplicity, and who's eager to grow by experimenting, learning, and pushing boundaries.
Here, clean code, ownership and collaboration aren't just buzzwords - they're the foundation for how we work.
In short, you will
Build user-centric, next-generation web applications.
Work with JavaScript, React/React Native & Node across the stack.
Take ownership of features from idea to release and beyond.
Ensure scalability, maintainability and simplicity in everything you build.
Continuously improve Sellpy's products and architecture.
Requirements
B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science (or related), or equivalent proven experience.
3+ years of professional software engineering experience.
Strong knowledge of JavaScript.
Experience from a fast-paced product environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
We think you're someone who's curious, open-minded and enjoys learning new things. You like collaborating with others, sharing ideas and finding simple solutions to complex problems. With a positive mindset and a drive to make a difference, you bring both energy and creativity into your work.
We'd be impressed if you have
Experience with React, React Native, Node.js, Web Components, logging & monitoring.
Worked in a scaling, product-focused startup.
Hands-on experience with continuous integration & deployment.
Knowledge of AWS and Git.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Grow professionally during monthly level-up days.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You're welcome to work from our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm and from home. Ideally, we'd love to see you in the office regularly, as it helps create a positive and productive environment.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Apply now and turn clean code into real impact for people and the planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
9464978