Fullstack Engineer
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
The team is focused on building the best-in-class platform to enable our developers and is creating a golden path to make others' lives easier. We are giving the possibility for other teams to work faster with fewer issues with the platform. We're looking for an engineer to join a skilled and senior team. If you enjoy learning new things, can handle context switching between the overall structure of our systems to very detailed nitty gritty things, and bring a mentality of wanting to fix things in a tech agnostic manner (but have a soft spot for Python (Django), React, Java, GCP and potentially Terraform) this could be your call!
How you will make an impact;
Collaboration & Communication; We are an Internal Team, meaning that we're working with most, if not all tech teams in the organization with developers as our main point of contact, meaning there is a lot of communication internally. Also, we enjoy Mob Programming, Pair Programming, etc. Collaboration is at the core of what we do.
Curiosity; We work broadly and widely with solving complex problems in a tech-agnostic manner. We don't expect you to be the fastest or an expert in everything - but being open to new knowledge, willing to learn, and an openness to different tasks will take you far.
Problem-solving; Fixing things is core - having the mentality that when you see anything broken, or not as great as it has the potential to be; you want to fix it.
Doer; Sometimes, we operate in high levels of uncertainty. If you are able to tackle different tasks coming at us by being action-oriented and doing what's needed - you'll love working in this environment.
What you'll do;
Your work would contribute to providing product teams with core services, platforms and capabilities that enable them to build stable and performant apps faster.
We're proud and can stand by the tech choices we make, but expect to face problems knowing that the way to tackle them is by doing research, coming together, wanting to understand how systems, networks, and cloud computing work, and most importantly; learning on the way.
Doing high-impact work, not only using fun tech - we want to give the organization as many high-impact tools as we can while making sure the teams have the autonomy to build what they need to build to make an impact too.
What you'll bring;
Mainly backend experience, maybe touched frontend. Or surprise us - maybe you mainly touched frontend with a big passion for backend.
Experience with Cloud Architecture, or the will and drive to learn, at least not be afraid of it - it won't bite.
Experience with Python (Django), React, Java, and probably GCP. We wouldn't blame you if you worked with Kotlin, Ruby, Rust, or other languages.
Terraform is a plus.
Keycloak and Fastly are less important plusses.
Most importantly;
Your interests, mindset, and attitude will be the more important aspects of the role. Tech you can learn. Your mindset and the attitude you bring will make us better together, and that's more valuable to us!
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent one, a virtual celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), https://www.epidemicsound.com/
Västgötagatan 2 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8254627