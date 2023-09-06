Fullstack Engineer - (React, Redux, C#, .Net) - Checkout Experience
Qliro is all about safe and simple payments. We are a payment provider who loves to help customers purchase online without even thinking about the payment part. We are also a dedicated payment partner to our merchants who serve customers every day. Since our start in 2014, we've become one of the most loved payment providers in the Nordics, working with some of the largest e-commerce companies to provide safe and simple payments.
We are opening a software engineer position to our fullstack team Checkout Experience that is responsible for the checkout flow for our merchant's customers. We are building the best E-commerce checkout and payment widgets. Fullstack team with lots of humor, collaboration and go.
React, Redux, C#, .NET, AWS
Tracking with G4
A/B testing to generate statistics for future improvements
Loggin NewRelic & Kibana
You can expect to
• Work on different projects such as building a self-service portal, automatizing our product, and exploring how we can utilize AWS services in the best way.
• Work with technologies like .NET, React, Redux, AWS, GitLab, Terraform and more.
• Contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle, design, implementation, testing, releasing, and maintenance.
• Engage in architectural improvements and discussions.
• Collaborate constantly - We believe in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews, pair (or mob) programming, and we are looking for individuals who share the same values.
• Learn new things continuously - We emphasize learning on the job as well as through our learning platform, and we also welcome you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
• Have fun in an ever-growing area and organization.
What we are looking for
• You have a least 2 years of experience developing technical products
• You have worked with C#, .NET, and React
• If you have previous experience (technical or non-technical) from financial institutions, payments or e-commerce, that is also relevant
• You communicate without limitations in English, both in speech and writing. Swedish is not a prerequisite.
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate, and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remotely and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
