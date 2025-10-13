Fullstack Engineer - Commercial Tech
2025-10-13
As a Fullstack Engineer at Embark, you will be a Gamemaker in a technical team that builds and maintains internal tools that empower our game teams and improve the studio's efficiency. Your role will directly support game development by creating solutions that automates and streamlines workflows, and provides valuable analytics. You will also be contributing to commercial projects like tools for monetization and customer support.
The team's goal is to deliver scalable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient solutions that help our teams create dynamic and engaging player experiences. You'll collaborate closely with game teams, data teams, and the commercial team, reporting to the Tech Lead in Commercial Tech.
As an integral part of a creative and autonomous team, you'll contribute to high-quality tools and systems for both developers and players. For the frontend we use technologies like React, TypeScript and NextJS. For the backend we use Go, protobuf, Python, and OpenAPI.
Example of responsibilities
Develop and improve internal tools for game teams and studio-wide use.
Automate workflows to reduce manual effort and enhance efficiency.
Build personalized store recommendation systems and tools.
Continuously refine engineering practices to ensure services are easy to deploy, scale, and maintain.
Collaborate with multiple teams to deliver tools and solutions that improve both developer and player experiences.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Solid experience with React, TypeScript, NextJS, Go, Python and the GCP stack.
Proven ability to build internal data-driven tools and services.
Experience deploying and maintaining services on cloud infrastructure.
Strong background in analytics and data-driven tooling.
Analytical mindset, self-driven and capable of taking projects from idea to implementation.
Experience in the gaming industry or other consumer-facing products.
Passion for games, interactive experiences and new technologies.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Simon Taylor simon.taylor@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
9553456