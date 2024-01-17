Fullstack developer-Advanced Analytics
2024-01-17
PostNord Group AB is a leading provider of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region. Committed to making everyday life easier and more sustainable, we are at the forefront of transforming the future data landscape for our data-driven journey. Join our Advanced Analytics & Automation organization and be a part of a dynamic, diverse, and innovative team shaping the future of logistics, mail, and parcel services.
Position Overview:
As a Fullstack Developer in the Workforce Demand Planning (WDP) team, you will be instrumental in building efficient solutions for data-driven analytics at PostNord. The WDP team plays a crucial role in our production process, planning staffing needs for logistics, mail, and parcel terminals. Join us to influence technology choices and methodologies in a self-governing agile team environment.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with the WDP team to design, develop, test, and maintain efficient solutions for data-driven analytics.
• Present production volume forecasts and staffing demands in user-friendly interfaces.
• Develop Power Apps, analytical dashboards, and reports in Power BI, along with backend work.
• Work closely with developers, data analysts, business analysts, and data scientists to enable new insights and build the infrastructure for optimal data extraction, transformation, and loading in Azure.
• Utilize CI/CD processes for deployment, release, and backup plans, ensuring data and code quality improvement.
• Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the data landscape supporting our data-driven journey.
Qualifications:
• University degree in IT, Information Technology, or Computer Science.
• 2-5 years of hands-on development experience in a data-heavy domain.
• Background in both backend tasks and developing reports, apps, dashboards in a BI tech stack, preferably Power BI.
- Experience with frontend development and managing cloud-based infrastructure, preferably in Azure.
• Proficient in Microsoft Azure, Bash, PowerShell, MS SQL Server, Power Apps, Power Automate.
• Strong knowledge of CI/CD processes, Git, Bitbucket, and relevant technologies.
• Experience in Azure Auto ML, Azure ML Ops, Azure DevOps CI/CD, Power BI, etc.
• Agile project methodology experience and effective communication in English.
Other Qualifications:
• Analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.
• Familiarity with Azure Databricks, React, .Net, and exposure to linear programming is a plus.
• Ability to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders for defining competencies, processes, and technology needed to meet business requirements.
• Familiarity with Agile and a continuous learning mindset.
• Experience working with structured and unstructured data, file formats, storage, etc.
We Offer:
• Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment.
• Wellness allowance and access to the office's gym and health center (Solna).
• Employee benefits through PostNord's own personnel foundation PostNord Plus.
• Great occupational pension terms.
• Development opportunities and a continuous learning culture.
• Employment in Solna.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. For inquiries about the role, contact the responsible recruitment consultant at [salle.nilsson@se.experis.com].
