Fullstack developer-Advanced Analytics, Solna

PostNord Group AB is a leading provider of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region.
Committed to making everyday life easier and more sustainable, we are at the forefront of transforming the future data landscape for our data-driven journey. Join our Advanced Analytics & Automation organization and be a part of a dynamic, diverse, and innovative team shaping the future of logistics, mail, and parcel services.
Join us
As a Fullstack Developer in the Workforce Demand Planning (WDP) team, you will be instrumental in building efficient solutions for data-driven analytics at PostNord. The WDP team plays a crucial role in our production process, planning staffing needs for logistics, mail, and parcel terminals. Join us to influence technology choices and methodologies in a self-governing agile team environment.
Job duties
Collaborate with the WDP team to design, develop, test, and maintain efficient solutions for data-driven analytics.
• Present production volume forecasts and staffing demands in user-friendly interfaces.
• Develop Power Apps, analytical dashboards, and reports in Power BI, along with backend work.
• Work closely with developers, data analysts, business analysts, and data scientists to enable new insights and build the infrastructure for optimal data extraction, transformation, and loading in Azure.
• Utilize CI/CD processes for deployment, release, and backup plans, ensuring data and code quality improvement.
• Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the data landscape supporting our data-driven journey.
We are looking for you who have
University degree in IT, Information Technology, or Computer Science.
• 2-5 years of hands-on development experience in a data-heavy domain.
• Background in both backend tasks and developing reports, apps, dashboards in a BI tech stack, preferably Power BI.
• Experience with frontend development and managing cloud-based infrastructure, preferably in Azure.
• Proficient in Microsoft Azure, Bash, PowerShell, MS SQL Server, Power Apps, Power Automate.
• Strong knowledge of CI/CD processes, Git, Bitbucket, and relevant technologies.
• Experience in Azure Auto ML, Azure ML Ops, Azure DevOps CI/CD, Power BI, etc.
• Agile project methodology experience and effective communication in English.
Other Qualifications:
• Analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.
• Familiarity with Azure Databricks, React, .Net, and exposure to linear programming is a plus.
• Ability to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders for defining competencies, processes, and technology needed to meet business requirements.
• Familiarity with Agile and a continuous learning mindset.
• Experience working with structured and unstructured data, file formats, storage, etc.
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through http://www.postnordplus.com
- PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
