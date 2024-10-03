Fullstack developer with frontend focus (React) to Svea Bank
Do you have several years of experience working with a focus on frontend development in React, and want to be part of a cross-functional team that works closely with the business? Do you want to contribute with your knowledge and experience in a positive and creative environment in order to create the best possible outcome for both the team and the users? Look no further!
About the roleThis is a fullstack role where the main focus is on the front end and user experience. We want you to contribute with an understanding of and share your insights regarding frontend architecture, while at the same time you have the ability and knowledge to carry out some backend development in .NET / C# if necessary. You'll join one of our agile development teams within Svea's Payments business area, where we deliver innovative payment and financing solutions for both e-commerce & physical stores. The Merchant Experience team, consisting of front-end and back-end developers, QA, UX designers, and a Product Owner, operates across Sweden and Serbia. Together, we focus on enhancing the onboarding process and improving the overall user experience through proprietary applications that empower our customers to seamlessly integrate and utilize our services. In this role, you will collaborate with your team to drive both new development and the management of existing applications using React and .NET/C#. Our team operates within an agile framework and utilizes CI/CD pipelines, fostering an environment where understanding the business, products, and services we support is essential. Your ability to integrate technical expertise with business insight will be crucial for delivering high-quality solutions.
Experience & qualifications* Several years of experience in the role of Frontend/Fullstack developer, which means that you have the ability to quickly settle into this role, work independently, and can support others in the team * Very good knowledge of React * Good knowledge of .Net / C#* Experience of working agile, as well as of TFS, Jira or similar tools* Degree in System Development or a similar field, or equivalent knowledge through work experience* Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written* Knowledge of Swedish is meritoriousWho are you? We expect all our team members to take responsibility for their own code and work to ensure a high standard and quality. We are looking for a team player, who thrives in a role with cross-functional collaboration that extends across national borders. You obviously have a great interest in frontend development, but are also curious about the business itself and the purpose of the applications we develop. You see opportunities and solutions, and have a good ability to plan and perform your work independently as we work actively with self-organizing teams. Furthermore, we believe that you like to share your knowledge and experience, and that you can do it in an educational way. Here you end up in a fast-moving environment where things are constantly happening, so you should thrive in an occasionally fast pace.
About SveaSvea is a group with financial operations in several European countries and has over 2,000 employees. With over forty years of experience, we create smart administrative and financial solutions for both individuals and companies. Svea's vision is to be a leading financial player in Europe. At Svea, an entrepreneurial spirit prevails and we have a distinct familiar business culture. Community is important to us and we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to influence. At Svea, we value work-life balance and have respect for life outside of work. We are located in new, fresh premises in Arenastaden, Solna. Welcome to join us on our continued journey!
ApplicationUnfortunately, we are unable to accept applications via email. Selection and interviews take place continuously and we wish to fill the position as soon as possible, so submit your application as soon as possible!
If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Recruiter Sanna Löfgren at sanna.lofgren@svea.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Svea Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-7634) Arbetsplats
Svea Jobbnummer
8934605