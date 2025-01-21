Fullstack Developer with Frontend expertise to Footway+
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are an OaaS (Operations-as-a-Service) company with a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize seamless and smart e-commerce. Are you drawn to the dynamic energy of a tech startup, AI innovation, and the opportunity to turn ideas into reality within a forward-thinking company with big ambitions?
Footway+ is expanding across 25 markets, bringing a new level of experience to e-commerce. Our platform provides space for both merchants and manufacturers to grow, while offering customers a premium shopping experience.
What we do
We combine the best of modern technology with creative problem-solving to deliver solutions that make e-commerce smarter, faster, and more enjoyable. Our shared infrastructure not only drives scalability but also supports sustainability in logistics and production.
By enabling merchants to integrate their own shops with our platform, they can focus on building their brand, while we handle the rest.
Your role with us
You'll join a small team of tech generalists with diverse backgrounds, working together to develop state-of-the-art API solutions and portals that enhance our customers' experience.
With us, you'll have the freedom to test new ideas and technologies, with the knowledge that your contributions will have a tangible impact.Developing new features and see them in production by the end of the day, your work directly shapes our product and business, giving you a real sense of ownership and contribution.
We're not stuck in old ways of working - we love initiative, independence, and people who thrive when thinking outside the box.
You'll get to work in a modern tech stack of Spring Boot, Java, React, TypeScript, and GCP for our core applications. We also enjoy experimenting with tools like Crusor.sh, FastAPI, Python, BigQuery, AWS, and Terraform when the need arises.
Who are we looking for?
You are an experienced fullstack developer with a strong focus on frontend development.
While your expertise and familiarity with our technology stack are important, it's your curiosity, and ability to quickly adapt to new challenges that will make you thrive with us.
In short, we believe you...
• Have extensive experience in software development, with a strong focus on building responsive, user-friendly frontend applications using modern frameworks and tools.
• Are skilled at designing seamless and intuitive user interfaces that deliver excellent user experiences.
• Possess the ability to integrate robust and scalable APIs into frontend solutions.
• Are a creative problem solver who is passionate about clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
• Demonstrate strong self-leadership skills, taking initiative, managing responsibilities independently, and staying motivated to deliver exceptional results without constant supervision.
What else?
It's not just our technical platform that makes us special.At Footway, work satisfaction and inclusion are just as important as the code we write.
We know that the best ideas come when people are happy, and we're a supportive team that believes in close collaboration. The best solutions are developed through daily exchanges across desks, during a game of shuffle board or by the coffee maker, and we do this on the 32nd floor of Victoria Tower in Kista most days of the week.
We offer competitive salaries, access to an on-site gym, and regular kick-offs and social events.We are currently exploring the possibility of introducing an employee stock option program in the future. While no final decision has been made yet, this could become an additional benefit for employees down the line.
It's a place where you'll feel right at home, both in and outside of work!
Please note:At this stage, we are unable to provide relocation assistance or support new work visa applications. We are therefore seeking candidates who are already based in Stockholm with the necessary work authorization to work in Sweden.
Does this sound like a place for you?
Join us and help shape the future of e-commerce!
We are interviewing on an ongoing basis so dont hit the snooze button. Let us convince you why this is an amazing place to work! If you have any questions, reach out to maja.tan@footway.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Kontakt
maja.tan@ants.se maja.tan@ants.se Jobbnummer
9116127