Fullstack Developer to Swedish Bank!
2023-12-16
Do you want to play a central role in one of swedens largest banks exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world? Here you will get the chance to work with new technology and be a part of an exiting digital transformation! Apply today as we work with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Do you have experience working as a Fullstack developer and are intrigued by the possibility to get practical experience from one of Sweden's largest banks? BotAdvisor is an innovative service designed to provide personalized investment advice to customers based on their risk tolerance and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) preferences. It serves as an automated alternative to traditional 'in-person advisory' methods, offering a tailored and efficient way for individuals to make informed decisions about their insurance investments. The banks goal is to improve the way customers engage with investment advisory - empowering them to make well-informed decisions for their future.
You will be part of a cross-functional team to design, develop, and deploy robust solutions. Our client want you to demonstrate a proactive approach, taking initiatives that contribute to the enhancement of their services. You will work closely with team members (developers, test automation and requirements specialists), product owners and UX/UI designers to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.
Our client expect you to foster a collaborative environment, encouraging open communication and shared insights to achieve common goals. You need to be self-dependent and work autonomously, meaning you take ownership of tasks and driving them to successful completion.
They expect you, together with the team and scrum master to drive the process and participate actively in the development of their work processes.
You are offered
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Our client highly prioritize collaboration, emphasizing teamwork, the ability to share experiences, and a willingness to embrace new learning opportunities. They value a proactive mindset, coupled with a proficiency in comprehending intricate technical landscapes and the capability to envision the overarching architectural framework for their solutions.
We want you to have:
• A minimum of 5 years of experience as a .Net developer.
• Profound knowledge of OpenShift, event-driven development, microservices architecture, and #C .Net 5 (or later), Angular.
• Familiarity with Blazor, MongoDB, SQL, GitHub, Azure Pipelines, and an interest in optimizing conditions for test automation are considered advantageous.
• Previous experience with performance enhancements and a solid understanding of security aspects would be beneficial.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience working within banking
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven
• Communicative
• Collaborative
• Ambitious
Other information:
• Work extent: Fulltime from 24'th of Februari until 19'th of December 2024
• Location: Arenastaden, solna
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
