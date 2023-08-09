Fullstack developer to Life Inside // Gothenburg
2023-08-09
So, here's the deal: our SaaS video platform, Life Inside, is scaling up fast, and we're looking for a Fullstack developer to join our mission! Life Inside is a platform for user-generated videos, allowing our customers to effortlessly create, share and publish videos to share their brand's story with the world. Have we caught your interest? Scroll down to read more.
What you'll get
• A great team of driven, passionate, and open-minded people on a very clear mission. Say hi to Poyan, Emil, Niklas x 2, Charles and Klara
• A fast-paced environment where you will be challenged and explore your potential within both technical skills and your creative business mind set.
• An owner-managed company with high financial stability.
• Freedom to tell us what to do and how to develop our product in ways we have not yet even considered
Your role
• Play a key role in our journey - our current 100 customers will double in 2024 and more to come!
• Translate ideas into product development and functional components
• Work closely with our tech lead and solve various problems in an agile work environment
Who you are
Strong problem-solving skills. If we give you a problem, you'll provide us with the solution - and three other improvement ideas that make our jaws drop
Driven and entrepreneurial. You have a business-oriented mindset and understand our customers' needs.
Communication skills. You believe that the best ideas are made together, with transparent collaboration and picking each other's brains.
Our wishes to you
• Relevant higher education within IT
• A couple of years within Fullstack development, preferably Node.JS, React, Javascript and GraphQL
START: According to agreement
LOCATION: Remote and Gothenburg office once in a while
JOB HOURS: Full-time
CONTACT: Senior Talent Manager Ellinor Hellberg, ellinor@oddwork.se
(contact for questions regarding the position, not applications)
LAST APPLICATION DATE: 2023-09-09
As a leading recruitment and employer branding company we challenge expectations and match talents with the right corporate culture while helping organizations create stronger employer brands.
