Fullstack developer (Node.js/React/GraphQL) to Life Inside

So, here's the deal: our SaaS video platform, Life Inside, is scaling up fast, and we're looking for a Fullstack Developer to join our mission! Life Inside is a platform for user-generated videos, allowing our customers to effortlessly create, share and publish videos to share their brand's story with the world. Have we caught your interest? Scroll down to read more.
What you'll get
A great team of driven, passionate, and open-minded people on a very clear mission. Say hi to Poyan, Emil, Niklas x 2, Charles and Julia
A fast-paced environment where you will be challenged and explore your potential within both technical skills and your creative business mind set.
An owner-run company with high financial stability.
Freedom to tell us what to do and how to develop our product in ways we have not yet even considered
Your role
Play a key role in our journey - we are small team working with world class clients and you're work will be very important to us and to them
Translate ideas into product development and functional components
Work closely with our tech lead and solve various problems in an agile work environment
Drive our development into AI and streaming avatars!
Who you areStrong problem-solving skills. If we give you a problem, you'll provide us with the solution - and three other improvement ideas that make our jaws dropDriven and entrepreneurial. You have a business-oriented mindset and understand our customers' needs.Communication skills. You believe that the best ideas are made together, with transparent collaboration and picking each other's brains.
Our wishes to you
Relevant higher education within software engineering
2-4 years within Fullstack development, preferably Node.JS, React, Javascript and GraphQL
START: According to agreementLOCATION: Remote and Gothenburg office once in a whileJOB HOURS: Full-timeCONTACT: Poyan Karimi Managing Director, poyan@lifeinside.io
(contact for questions regarding the position, not applications)LAST APPLICATION DATE: 2024-05-30
