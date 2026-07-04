Fullstack Developer
Weon Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-04
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We are looking for a skilled Fullstack Developer with a strong software engineering foundation and a passion for building high-quality products. You will work across the entire technology stack, developing user-facing applications, backend services, and platform capabilities that support our AI-powered virtual fitting technology.
This role requires a high degree of ownership and initiative. As part of a fast-moving startup, you'll have the opportunity to influence technical decisions, contribute to product strategy, and take features from concept to production.
Qualifications
Strong experience with JavaScript and TypeScript.
Experience building modern web applications using React and Next.js.
Experience developing backend services using Node.js.
Experience designing and consuming REST APIs.
Familiarity with relational databases such as PostgreSQL.
Solid understanding of software engineering principles, system design, and web architecture.
Experience working with Git and Linux-based development environments.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Nice to Have
Python
Experience integrating AI or Machine Learning solutions into production systems
Knowledge of Computer Vision technologies
Experience working with SaaS products or e-commerce platforms Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03
E-post: gustav.karlsson@weon.ai Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Candidate: Fullstack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Weon Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559392-0506), https://weon.ai/
Linnégatan 74 Lgh 189 (visa karta
)
413 08 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9992691