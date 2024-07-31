Fullstack Developer
2024-07-31
We are seeking a highly skilled Full-Stack Java Developer with a minimum of five years of experience to develop and maintain our enterprise-level billing ERP system. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in both front-end and back-end development, and a deep understanding of billing processes and ERP systems.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, test, and maintain robust and scalable ERP applications, specifically tailored for billing purposes.
Full-Stack Development: Work on both the front-end and back-end, ensuring seamless integration and performance.
Technical Leadership: Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers, ensuring best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.
Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, translating them into technical specifications.
System Integration: Integrate ERP systems with other enterprise applications, ensuring data consistency and integrity.
Performance Optimization: Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks to ensure the system operates efficiently and reliably.
Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve technical issues, providing timely support to ensure minimal disruption to business operations.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of the codebase, technical specifications, and system processes.
Requirements
Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in full-stack Java development.
Billing ERP Knowledge: Proven experience with billing ERP systems is required.
Technical Skills:
Java: Expertise in Java programming and related frameworks (Spring, Hibernate, etc.).
Front-End Technologies: Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and front-end frameworks (Angular, React, or Vue.js).
Database Management: Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.).
Web Services: Knowledge of RESTful and SOAP web services.
Version Control: Proficiency with version control systems (Git, SVN).
DevOps: Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools (Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes).
Analytical Skills: Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders.
Preferred Qualifications
ERP Systems: Experience with popular ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics.
Cloud Technologies: Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Ready? Join us on our journey!
About the recruitment process
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience, and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties deciding in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8818252