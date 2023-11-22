Fullstack Developer
About the Role:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Fullstack Developer to join our dynamic team at Amaris AB. As a Fullstack Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining both frontend and backend components of our software applications. Your innovative mindset, technical expertise, and collaborative nature will contribute to the creation of high-quality digital solutions that address our clients' unique needs.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
Design, develop, and deploy robust and scalable frontend and backend solutions.
Build responsive and user-friendly web interfaces that enhance user experience.
Implement and maintain APIs for seamless data integration.
Identify and troubleshoot technical issues, ensuring timely resolution.
Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and adherence to best practices.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies, bringing new ideas to the team.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Proven experience as a Fullstack Developer, with a strong portfolio showcasing your web development projects.
Proficiency in frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frontend frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, Vue.js).
Strong experience in backend development using languages like Node.js, Python, Java, or similar.
Familiarity with database systems and query languages (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills in a multicultural environment.
Ability to adapt to new technologies and learn quickly.
Why Join Amaris:
Opportunity to work on innovative projects that make a real impact.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages creativity and growth.
Professional development opportunities, including workshops, training, and conferences.
Flexible work arrangements that promote work-life balance.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Exposure to a wide range of industries and clients, enhancing your professional expertise. Så ansöker du
