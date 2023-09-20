FullStack Developer
About West Media Systems AB
West Media Systems is a system development company that resides in central Norrtälje. The customers are primary large companies in the media- and broadcast industry.
We are seeking a talented and motivated Fullstack Developer to join our dynamic team at West Media Systems AB. As a Fullstack Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining both frontend and backend components of our software applications. Your innovative mindset, technical expertise, and collaborative nature will contribute to the creation of high-quality digital solutions that address our clients' unique needs.
Who are you
We want great developers, a full-stack developer ready to get into a team where each developer can make an impact and drive their own work. Because we are currently a small team, it is important to us that you can work independently. You must have good knowledge of C# and be knowledgeable with web development.
The emphasis of the platform will lie in its backend, but as the role implies, it will still touch both the frontend and UX.
You do not need to be able to speak Swedish, but good English is a requirement.
Qualifications:
Couple of years of experience.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Proven experience as a Fullstack Developer.
Strong experience in backend development using languages like .Net Core (C#).
Proficiency in frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS, and modern frontend frameworks (e.g., Angular).
Good with database systems and query languages (MS SQL).
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20
E-post: peter@westmediasystems.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare West Media Systems AB
(org.nr 556645-7015), https://westmediasystems.com/
761 30 NORRTÄLJE Kontakt
Peter Leinder peter@westmediasystems.com 0708633087 Jobbnummer
8128427