Fullstack Developer - Web Team
2023-09-08
Tradera is a purpose-driven company with a belief that consumption has a significant impact on our planet. We are determined to use what we can control - our business, our voice, our creativity, and our platform - to take action.
At Tradera, we are on a mission to "Drive the Transition to Sustainable Shopping" by changing the way people consume and resell preloved goods. Our technical platform is an enabler in facilitating this shift. Together, we are building large, distributed, and scalable systems capable of handling vast amounts of data. With more than five million weekly visits and 300 bids per second during peak traffic, our technical solutions face significant demands.
To continue our mission, we need more people to join us!
About the team:
We are currently seeking a frontend-oriented full-stack developer to join our Web Team at Tradera. In this role, you will collaborate with dedicated developers who are responsible for crafting customer-facing applications serving thousands of users across the Nordic region. You will have the opportunity to engage with the entire technical stack and influence its ongoing development.
Your work will involve seamless coordination with our tech, product management, and UX teams to propel the next generation of our user-facing applications. You will play a pivotal role in tackling complex challenges and devising elegant, straightforward solutions that enhance the world-class experience on Tradera.com.
Additionally, we take pride in fostering a friendly learning culture, where we actively encourage continuous growth and development among our team members.
Example of responsibilities:
• Build and maintain next generation scalable web applications on desktop, tablet and mobile
• Bind our front-end and backend services together
• Define and implement new platform initiatives and push Tradera's web stack forward
• Collaborate with software engineers, product management, UX, and operational teams
• Ensure that our users' experience is the very best it can be
• You will work with languages and technologies such as .NET Core C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, React.js, Next.js, RabbitMQ, MongoDB, Google Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes and more.
Who are you?
• 3+ years of professional experience within web development in product-driven environments
• React.js experience and C#/.Net Core
• You know how to build user-friendly JavaScript/CSS applications
• Comfortable with tooling, build pipelines and getting code into production
At Tradera we offer competitive salaries and benefits like a yearly bonus and a generous pot for competence development. But most of all, you'll get a little extra when you join us! Like a group of talented people who really love what we do and with strong belief that people deserve a smooth way to care about the planet!
Come and join us - Don't be square, get circular!
