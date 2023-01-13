Fullstack Developer - Backend Focused
We are looking for a developer to join one of our friendly engineering teams. You will work with modern tools and technologies to help more people to move freely, meaningfully, and sustainably. You will be involved in the process of creating and delivering the best possible solutions for people and cities.
For this role, we think you are a backender with a frontend interest or a frontender that has dabbled in backend and wants to learn more and improve your backend development skills.We are looking for someone that likes to be part of the whole product development cycle from ideation to code in production.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
As a Fullstack developer in one of our engineering teams, you will work in an agile and cross-functional environment. At Volvo Car Mobility we like to work together and think it is important that everyone has a chance to be involved in the decision-making. We work cross-functionally and tightly with UX and design. You'll have a lot of space to influence not only what we build, but also how we work. You'll work together with other passionate people to come up with what's next for our product. Above all, you'll help create space for a more sustainable future through car sharing.
We use the latest tools and languages to build our app and deliver a great experience to our web users. Every day, bringing maximum user value is at the heart of our reflections on the product. We believe that you have solid frontend or backend development skills with a strong interest and curiosity to learn more. You will be working with a number of different programming languages and frameworks (TypeScript, JavaScript, React, Vue Java or Kotlin, and GraphQL),
We think you have experience with some of the following:
You have experience working with Java or Kotlin (we use Kotlin for all backend)
TypeScript or JavaScript
React or Vue
Working in agile & lean environments
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo Car Mobility:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involves lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with M and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
Learn more about the company on our career page.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does this sound interesting to you? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
If you have any questions, you are welcome to email us at careers@m.co
. Note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
