Fullstack data developer to well known company
2024-08-15
Are you a skilled Data engineer with experience from from the whole data-stack and looking for your next assignment? Look no further. We are on the lookout for a Full stack Data developer with start as soon as possible!
The position includes working closely with the business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making. It also includes designing or coding /building experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers, or the wider organization. You will work as part of a Scrum team and interact with business users to understand the requirements.
Work tasks
• Develop and implement logical data models
• Optimize data schema for read and write performance and storage
• Design, develop and maintain data pipelines for data ingestion and transformation. Performance tune data pipelines
• Ensure data quality and consistency in developed data products
• Set up and manage infrastructure resources for building data pipelines including database, cloud storage resources, data pipeline run time environments
You who are proficient in data modeling (dimensional, normalization), database systems, data warehousing, and distributed computing. Experienced in Python, SQL, data processing frameworks (Apache Spark, Pandas), and data pipeline orchestration (Azure Data Factory, Databricks, Apache Airflow). Skilled in using Git, CI/CD pipelines, REST APIs, Kafka, and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes). Familiar with deploying infrastructure with YAML and Terraform on cloud platforms like Azure, GCP, or AWS.
To get this experience you have at least 3 years experience working with data product solutions and concepts.
• Language: English fluent. Swedish is a plus
