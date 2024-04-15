Full-time arborist or foreman to a fast-growing team in Värmdö, Stockholm
2024-04-15
We continue to grow and are looking for an arborist or a foreman with excellent precision-felling skills to join our lovely team!Are you a skilled arborist or experienced foreman with a good physique, unprestigious, and a team player who knows what great service looks like?TippMicke is based in the beautiful Värmdö archipelago outside Stockholm. We help our customers with arborist services/tree felling, stump grinding, pruning, and garden-related tasks such as cutting grass, site cleaning, hedge trimming, and other related tasks. We are growing at full speed and are looking for you who enjoy a diversified job and are happy to help where needed!Your work assignmentsIn this position, you will primarily support our team on our tree-felling assignments and, depending on experience and training, perform everything from general arborist services to ground service and pruning. You will also lead the teams on-site. However, we are a small (but fast-growing) company and expect you (like the rest of the team) to be ready and willing to chip in where needed.Your profileYou are a person who is thorough and punctual. You are also a team player who always leaves customers with a satisfied smile. For you, the team and the common goal are what counts, and you are good at supporting and motivating others.We are looking for you who have the following:
At least two years of relevant experience (but preferably more)
Certified with excellent precision-felling skills/certified arborist (ISA/ETW)
A built-in feeling for service and quality
Good knowledge of Swedish and/or English, both spoken and written
Driver's license (B) and with advantage access to own car
It is also great if you have experience in leading teams
What we offer
Fun and varied work at a fast-growing company; for the right person, there is a great opportunity to grow and develop together with us.
The position is a permanent position (other set-ups are possible as well if preferred)
Pension
5 weeks paid holiday per calendar year
Health care allowance
Competitive salary
Is this the perfect job for you? Submit your application today! Interviews occur continuously, and we will fill the position as soon as we find the right person. We are also open to collaborations for you who have a business and only want to work 50-75%. If you have any questions about the position or our recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact us at hej@tippmicke.se Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Trädgruppen Sverige AB
(org.nr 559264-4156), https://tippmicke.se/ Arbetsplats
TippMicke Kontakt
Siri Belenki hej@tippmicke.se
8610304