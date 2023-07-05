Full-Stack Utvecklare Med Fastapi Erfarenhet
MasterExchange AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MasterExchange AB i Stockholm
A fullstack engineer who loves solving problems and collaborating in order to ship state-of-the-art software. You're comfortable leading and strategizing development work. You are someone who can communicate your own vision, discuss tradeoffs, and the needs of a product. You should be excited about shipping an excellent product.
We're a music tech startup about to launch our platform soon and we're hiring an experienced fullstack engineer in Stockholm who's is well-versed in TypeScript, Python, and AWS. The candidate we're looking for understands the full picture when it comes to developing state-of-the-art software. You'll need to be able to: formulate tech strategies, holistically plan tech architectures, lead a team of developers and you have the skills to realize the company's grand vision and goals. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04
E-post: engineering@masterexchange.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MasterExchange AB
(org.nr 559360-7681)
Regeringsgatan 59 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7943711