Full-Stack Utvecklare Med Fastapi Erfarenhet

MasterExchange AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-07-05


A fullstack engineer who loves solving problems and collaborating in order to ship state-of-the-art software. You're comfortable leading and strategizing development work. You are someone who can communicate your own vision, discuss tradeoffs, and the needs of a product. You should be excited about shipping an excellent product.
We're a music tech startup about to launch our platform soon and we're hiring an experienced fullstack engineer in Stockholm who's is well-versed in TypeScript, Python, and AWS. The candidate we're looking for understands the full picture when it comes to developing state-of-the-art software. You'll need to be able to: formulate tech strategies, holistically plan tech architectures, lead a team of developers and you have the skills to realize the company's grand vision and goals.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04
E-post: engineering@masterexchange.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MasterExchange AB (org.nr 559360-7681)
Regeringsgatan 59 (visa karta)
111 56  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
7943711

