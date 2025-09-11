Full-Stack Software Engineer
Bimobject AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-09-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bimobject AB i Malmö
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest full-stack software engineer?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer the opportunity to be part of a small product-oriented team within a global company of 160 employees. You will join us in our journey to transform toward a product-led model (both in our department and at the organization level). Within the newly created Building Products team, we are four experienced software engineers, both front-end and back-end. We are, of course, supported by our Engineering Manager, Product Manager, a Product Designer, and a QA Engineer, and we are all part of the same team, working together toward the same goal. We enjoy solving complex challenges together, working end-to-end, and sharing everything from architecture decisions to diverse food cultures. As our new software engineer, you'll join a communicative, collaborative, and distributed team where we take pride in creating great products for our customers, and owning what we build.
As our new software engineer, you will...
Join an autonomous, cross-functional, product-oriented agile team and collaborate with high-performing team members, locally and globally
Design, develop, and deploy, owning the full software lifecycle within a product area
Be part of our software engineers community, driving our architecture across the company
Work in a team that is responsible for taking a product from conception to operating, and monitoring production environments
Leverage and experiment with a range of AI-tooling, so you can can focus on delivering value at the right place, and boost your velocity
We believe that you ...
Have 5+ years of professional experience in software engineering (we currently use JavaScript/Node.js and TypeScript, Svelte for the frontend), in a SaaS product environment
Are willing to be polyglot, if you are not already
Have a product-oriented and agile mindset, owning the software lifecycle end-to-end, including operating production applications, and putting the users' needs first
Have knowledge of no-sql database engines (we use mongoDB)
Are familiar with Git or similar version control systems (we use GitHub), and design patterns
Are comfortable working in an international, distributed, English-speaking team
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Experience with cloud technology (we use AWS) and service-based architecture (microservices)
Experience with containerisation technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
Experience with AI-coding tools (e.g. Cursor) and/or AI integration in products
The hiring journey
A first call with our Talent Team from the People team, to explore what we do as a company, and get to know you better
A Hiring Manager interview, where you'll meet Baptiste, the Engineering Manager for the Building Products team, and dig deeper into what the team does, and how we fit with each other
A short take-home challenge, that you will present in a Technical Interview, and meet with the Tech Lead for the team, and other team member(s), where we'll explore the stacks and our principles
A last Executive Interview, where you will meet either Ugur, our VP of Engineering, or Daniel, our Chef Product Officer, who love to get to know our new team members
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. On top of that, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. Lastly, for the manufacturer, we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö or Budapest and follows a hybrid work model. We love the mix of meeting at the office and having the flexibility to explore what works best for you.
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
We can't wait to meet you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bimobject AB
(org.nr 556856-7696), https://bim.com Arbetsplats
Bim.com Jobbnummer
9503643