Full-stack Python/Django developer
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy building products that people rely on every day, and having the freedom to decide how the solution should be built?
At Jobylon, you'll join a team where engineers are trusted to own features from idea to production. You'll spend most of your time building, with few meetings competing for your attention, and you'll see the impact of your work in a product used by thousands of recruiters and hiring managers worldwide.
You'll have room to shape solutions, improve existing workflows, and contribute to the direction of the product. Some of the challenges involve scaling for new markets and growing customer demands. Others are much smaller but equally important: removing friction, simplifying complex processes, and making everyday work easier for the people using the platform.
About the job
You'll work on a product that many of our customers spend hours in every day. The improvements you make won't disappear into a backlog or an internal system that nobody sees. They'll become part of the daily workflow of recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates across Europe.
You'll take ownership of features from specification through deployment, working closely with product and engineering to understand the problem before deciding on the solution. Rather than being handed isolated tasks, you'll be trusted to drive meaningful parts of the product forward.
The team works in focused 8-week cycles, with dedicated time both for building and for improving. That means you'll have space to address technical debt, refine existing functionality, and explore better ways of working, not just move from one deadline to the next.
You'll primarily work with Python and Django, alongside modern frontend technologies, but the focus is less on the tools themselves and more on building a product that solves real customer problems.
We're also actively exploring how AI can help us build better products and work more effectively, and you'll have plenty of freedom to experiment with modern tools and ways of working. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jobylon Jobbnummer
9953602