2023-07-13
Are you a versatile Full-Stack Engineer with a strong background in developing asynchronous data-driven server-side web applications? Do you have a keen eye for user experience and a passion for creating intuitive, seamless solutions?
Paniax AB is seeking a Full-Stack Engineer with a strong focus on user experience to join our rapidly growing team. As a Full-Stack Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and enhancing our web applications while ensuring an optimal user experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain server-side and client-side components of our web applications.
Work closely with product and design teams to create intuitive, user-centric solutions.
Implement asynchronous programming to handle data-driven server-side operations efficiently.
Employ best coding practices to write clean, scalable, and maintainable code.
Test software to ensure responsiveness, efficiency, and optimal performance.
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software and infrastructure.
Document development processes, activities, and software versioning.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and apply them into operations and activities.
Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Full-Stack Engineer, particularly with asynchronous data-driven server-side web applications.
Strong knowledge of front-end languages and frameworks (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, Angular, React).
Proficient understanding of server-side languages (e.g., Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, .Net) and JavaScript frameworks like Node.js.
Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.
Strong problem-solving skills, a keen eye for detail, and a passion for user experience.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Desired Qualifications:
Familiarity with cloud-based infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Experience with containerization technologies like Docker or Kubernetes.
Understanding of DevOps principles and CI/CD methodologies.
Experience with agile development methodologies.
At Paniax AB, we foster a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and continuous learning. We offer a competitive salary package, and plenty of room for growth.
If you are an innovative, user-focused professional eager to create impact with your software solutions, we'd love to hear from you.
To apply, please submit your CV, a cover letter outlining your suitability for this role, and links to any relevant projects or code samples.
Paniax AB is an equal opportunity employer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12
E-post: careers@paniax.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
521 30 FALKÖPING
