Full-Stack Developers with Cloud Expertise
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Datajobb / Huddinge Visa alla datajobb i Huddinge
2026-07-07
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Multiply Teknik & IT is a dedicated Engineering and IT partner serving industrial and healthcare customers. We help identify and amplify customer value through innovative software, cloud, integration, cybersecurity, and engineering solutions.
We are now looking for skilled developers to strengthen our teams across backend, frontend, full-stack, and integration-focused assignments.
You may work on solutions involving APIs, cloud services, microservices, third-party integrations, subscription systems, industrial applications, healthcare systems, and business-critical platforms.
Developer Tracks
Please apply under the track that best matches your experience.
• NET Developer
Relevant stack: C#, .NET Core 8+, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, SQL Server, REST APIs, microservices, Docker, AWS/Azure, CI/CD, xUnit, Moq, Testcontainers.
Questions:
How many years of experience do you have with C#/.NET?
Have you worked with .NET Core 8+?
What APIs, integrations, or microservices have you built?
What cloud, Docker, CI/CD, and testing tools have you used?
Java Developer
Relevant stack: Java 17+, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, REST APIs, Hibernate/JPA, SQL databases, Kafka/RabbitMQ, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS/Azure/GCP, Maven/Gradle, JUnit, Mockito.
Questions:
How many years of Java experience do you have?
Have you worked with Spring Boot in production?
What APIs, integrations, or microservices have you built?
What messaging, cloud, container, and testing tools have you used?
Node.js Developer
Relevant stack: Node.js, TypeScript, JavaScript, Express.js, NestJS, Fastify, REST APIs, GraphQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Prisma/TypeORM, AWS Lambda/ECS, Docker, CI/CD, Jest.
Questions:
How many years of Node.js experience do you have?
Do you mainly work with JavaScript or TypeScript?
What APIs, integrations, or backend services have you built?
What databases, cloud services, Docker, CI/CD, and testing tools have you used?
React Developer
Relevant stack: React, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Sass, Vite, npm, REST/GraphQL integration, Redux/Zustand/React Query, Cypress, Playwright, Jest, responsive design.
Questions:
How many years of React experience do you have?
Have you worked with TypeScript?
What frontend applications or features have you built?
What state management, API integration, testing, and UI tooling have you used?
Python Developer
Relevant stack: Python 3.10+, FastAPI, Django, Flask, REST APIs, SQLAlchemy/Django ORM, PostgreSQL/MySQL/SQL Server, Celery, Redis, Kafka/RabbitMQ, AWS Lambda/ECS, Docker, CI/CD, Pytest.
Questions:
How many years of Python experience do you have?
Which Python frameworks have you used?
What APIs, integrations, automation, or backend services have you built?
What databases, cloud services, async tools, Docker, CI/CD, and testing tools have you used?
General Skills We Value
Across all tracks, we value strong software engineering fundamentals, API development, integration experience, cloud knowledge, microservices, event-driven design, CI/CD, Docker, testing, agile ways of working, and clear communication.
Bonus points for experience from industrial, healthcare, charging, energy, IoT, cybersecurity, or secure software development. Swedish or Norwegian fluency is also a plus.
How to Apply
Please state which track you are applying for:
• NET Developer, Java Developer, Node.js Developer, React Developer, Python Developer, or Full-Stack Developer.
Include your CV or LinkedIn profile, preferred tech stack, years of experience, relevant projects, availability, language skills, and brief answers to the questions for your chosen track. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500), https://www.multiply.se/
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2 (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
9995918