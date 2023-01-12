Full-Stack Developer to Security Service
2023-01-12
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Experienced Full-Stack Developer to Security Services
We are looking for an additional team member to join our mission ensuring the safety for the driver and the vehicle by using the latest technologies.
What to expect
We are responsible for securing software updates for almost all Scania products - trucks, buses, and industrial and marine engines, used by approximately 1600 workshops around the world.
Our application is business critical and there is a lot of focus on the quality of the code, useability, security and performance.
We are a team of 3 members working very tight together in an agile environment based on SAFE, collaborating closely with other team members and departments.
Our system is still at the beginning of the life circle which offers you flexibility, as part of our team you have the freedom to form and build solutions from scratch.
You will gain comprehensive knowledge about electronic control units, digital certificates and secure diagnostic communication.
What you bring
In order to succeed in this role, you need at least 4 years of experience and knowledge of the following:
• NET Core or .NET Framework, C#
• SQL (T-SQL) and NoSQL
• Solid test knowledge including test planning (mapping, prioritizing, and reducing gap), developing unit and integration tests (.NET/C#)
• Design and develop regression/automated tests using AWS/GitLab (or equivalent)
• Have a very good understanding of requirements analysis, design and coding
• Able to analyse users' stories and/use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
• Critical thinker and problem-solving mindset
Our team and what we offer
We are flexible with the workplace and follow this motto: "We work wherever we are awesome". Usually, we choose to meet up IRL once a week.
If this sounds like a team you would love to be a part of building, and you have the appropriate skills, please get in touch with us. We would love to hear from you!
Application
Apply with your CV and cover letter through the portal, latest the 29th of January.
Kindly notice that a background check will be done for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
