Full-stack developer to award-winning company
2025-01-11
Are you a Full-Stack Web Developer with a few years of experience, ready to take a leap in to a new role? We are on the lookout for developers to exciting assignments at our client who is a large player on the European IT playing field.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join our client as a Full Stack Developer and lead transformative development, crafting innovative solutions across front and back-end with integrated services and APIs. The assignment will start with an employment here at Academic Work that will seamlessly be adopted by our client after a year. Here you can embrace your leadership role, creating conceptual architecture to meet precise client needs, while bridging the technology-business gap with exceptional communication. Elevate your career in this dynamic journey of Full Stack Development, shaping the future and making a lasting impact on clients. Together we do what matters.
As you bring your skills and abilities to our client, you'll get distinctive experiences, limitless learning, and ambitious growth in return. As we continue to build our diverse and inclusive culture, we become even more innovative and creative, helping us better serve our clients and communities. You'll join a community of smart, supportive collaborators to lift, mentor, and guide you, and to lean on your expertise. You get a company purpose-built for business-critical, leading-edge technology solutions, committed to improving the way humans work, interact, and live. It's all here, so take a closer look!
You are offered
• A journey with continuous development of your skills and knowledge
• An award-winning company with huge benefactors behind it
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze, design, develop, implement, and maintain application code across various contexts
• Utilize the .NET and Azure ecosystem to create scalable applications that support modern, framework-driven web apps
• Build and automate features and services that address complex business problems, drive enterprise-scale systems, and enhance innovative user experiences
• Implement APIs and Microservices through effective database design, data access, and ORMs, and utilize these APIs to develop feature-rich applications
• Develop scalable and cloud-based solutions with a strong focus on security and performance
• Leverage modern development practices and Azure DevOps methodologies, including CI/CD, containerization, and automated testing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Extensive knowledge in programming: C# / .NET, JavaScript/TypeScript
• Knowledge in service development: Building web applications and web APIs using ASP.Net and cloud services (Azure/AWS/GCP)
• Familiarity with cloud technology: Azure and others
• Database: Worked with one or more of SQL Server, Azure SQL, Entity Framework.
• Design & Style: HTML5, Responsive/Adaptive Design, CSS3, Bootstrap
• Frameworks: Worked with one or more of Angular, React, NodeJS, Vue.js, or equivalent
• DevOps: Git, Azure DevOps
Characteristics that can spell success for this role:
• Embrace challenges with a keen intellect and a thirst for knowledge
• Collaborate seamlessly, fostering open and effective communication
• Embrace creativity and explore groundbreaking solutions
• Stay ahead of the curve, anticipating what lies ahead and adapting to the latest advancements
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish
• Education: MsC Degree in IT
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
