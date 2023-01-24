Full-stack developer - Stockholm
Devoteam Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-01-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Devoteam Sverige AB i Malmö
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a team of curious, bold and humbly brilliant people. We are a unique creative tech studio and part of the Devoteam family, incorporating 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do. Our culture builds on individual empowerment and contribution, knowledge sharing, continuous improvement and learning. If you want to know more about what it's like to be a part of our team, get in touch and join us on our journey!
As an experienced full-stack developer at Devoteam, you get the chance to work alongside other developers, designers and data scientists in teams where you get to contribute with your expertise. You are passionate about learning and testing new technologies, comfortable and experienced working with agile development.
Devoteam always strives towards being the best in class when it comes to competence development and during a calendar year, you will get several opportunities to develop your skills in internal events for knowledge sharing as well as by participating in external conferences.
As a developer, we expect you to take shared ownership and responsibility for guiding the team in the development process to solve the right problems in the right way. You are comfortable sharing your knowledge with the team and clients, and working with a high level of autonomy. Your goal is to develop innovative solutions for clients that provide actual business value. You are allowed to work in Sweden.
Your typical work will contain:
In your workday you are a specialist within your field and are able to identify areas of improvement and proactively implement those with the team. Following the agile principles, we work close to our clients and both identify and solve problems together. In this setup, we see you as a team player as well as a humble leader.
Devoteam offers a hybrid workplace where the main focus is on developing and delivering high-quality products. With the product in focus, your work preferences are as equally important to us. As an advocate for applying continuous learning in our work life, we have seen the ups and downs of working remotely.
• ** Important! The following is a guide and we'd still love to hear from candidates with more, less, or different experience, provided the requisite skills can be demonstrated.
Solid knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Proven working experience in modern front-end frameworks.
Proven working experience in modern backend languages.
Good understanding and experience in designing and developing API:s.
Professional experience with working in agile teams.
Comfortable having complex technical discussions in Swedish and English.
We would love if you also have:
Hands-on experience with Cloud technologies.
Good understanding of microservice architecture principles and use cases.
Good understanding of different kinds of databases.
Understanding about CI/CD setups.
Knowledge about containerisation and container management.
Understanding of Infrastructure as code practices and/or experience with managing IaC setup.
At Devoteam Stockholm you get:
10-12 competence days per year, where we attend conferences, internal sharing days, travel abroad for inspiration and benefit a great internal network of competence
Challenging and rewarding assignments; many of them end-to-end
Wellness grants for sports activities (5000 SEK/year)
Computer, phone and telephone subscription
Passionate and skilled colleagues
A human-centric and value-based culture
A variety of social events
About Devoteam Creative Tech
We are a part of Devoteam, a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity. With 25 years of experience and 8,000 employees across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.
Combining the perks of a smaller company with the resources and opportunities of a major global player, Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a small studio and part of a network of studios and companies within the global Devoteam group. The smaller studios make sure you are always seen and help facilitate your growth and development while the global network opens up endless opportunities to create a large impact.
Creating high-quality digital products by combining creativity, design and development is what we do. We focus on running long term projects that deliver measurable business value for the clients we choose to work with. We incorporate 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do.
Competence development is at the center of our company culture and we invest both time and money in supporting our employees' growth. With established competence communities you are always able to discuss and review solutions, technical ideas and issues with others within your competence areas. We also have 10-12 dedicated competence days per year and regularly have internal knowledge sharing days.
A fair chance.
Devoteam Creative Tech is open to applications from all sections of society. We believe diverse teams help us make better products. We welcome all people regardless of age, gender identity or expression, experience and background.
Our recruitment process.
The Recruitment process starts with a first meet and greet with a recruiter to describe the role, Devoteam Creative Tech and to ensure some practical information as well as answering questions. The next step is a more formal interview together with the Hiring managers. This interview will assess your behaviours as well based on our values. After this we will invite you to a more technical interview where we dig more into your skills and experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devoteam Sverige AB
(org.nr 556585-6498)
Klara Östra Kyrkogata 2 B 1T (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Devoteam Creative Tech AB Jobbnummer
7375417