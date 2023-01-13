Full-Stack Developer - PHP/API/JS
2023-01-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Flightradar24 is looking for a Full-stack Developer who is equally happy to work with back-end code as with front-end code. You will play an important role in modernizing and developing the Flightradar24 website, and your work will improve the experience of millions of users every day.
What you'll do
Collaborate with a small team of developers and product owners on developing new features for the Flightradar24 website and related services
Deliver modern, testable and maintainable code, using current web technologies including PHP7 (and soon PHP8), JS/HTML/CSS, and Vue.js
Be a lead contributor to the work on modernizing and refactoring our website stack
Participate in knowledge sharing and mentoring for other developers in your team
Who you are
At least 4 years experience of modern web development
Extensive experience with back-end web development in PHP7 and also REST API development and integrations
Strong plus for experience developing public REST APIs leveraging OpenAPI 3.x and modern versions of frameworks like Symfony, Lumen, Laravel and Slim.
Knowledge of current web technologies including JavaScript frameworks like Vue.js, ES6, HTML5, CSS3, and tools like Webpack
Knowledge of responsive design practices, delivered cleanly and consistently across a wide variety of platforms, browsers and devices
Natural focus on high standards and quality, automated testing, unit tests, and CI/CD practices
Experience with high-performance web delivery, caching, and/or cloud (AWS) and DevOps practices is a strong plus
Strong written and spoken English
Note that this is a hybrid remote position. We are primarily looking for candidates in Stockholm (Sweden) but if not we would like you to be located within a 3-hour time difference from Central European Time (CET/CEST) to align your working hours with the rest of the team.
About Flightradar24
With over 3 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service and our apps regularly top the App Store and Google Play charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and customers include many of the largest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
