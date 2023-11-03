Full stack utvecklare - c#.net
Are you dreaming about your next career step within IT/Tech and want to work with full stack in a global company? Schneider Electric drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading processes and energy technologies to enable full efficiency and sustainability opportunities for businesses. If you want to dive into the latest, exciting new technology- Schneider Electric is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as a full-stack developer, you will work with a web application that collects data from buildings. The purpose of collecting the data is to see how to achieve energy efficiency in terms of, for example, heating and conditioning. Together with your team, you will analyze this data for their clients.
We offer you
• A solid on-boarding process at Schneider Electric
• A chance to pursue your career in a global company, widely known within the field, with the newest technologies
• The possibility to work from home a few days a week when you have become more comfortable in your role
• An inclusive work environment that promotes work-life balance
• Trust to set your own agenda with the team
• A close-knit team always striving to learn new things
• The possibility to get a permanent employment at Schneider Electric with time
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Data extraction, analysis & crunching
• Coding in C#.net, Angular, Typescript and Go for the web application
• Collaborate with the rest of the team to understand how you can improve the application
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We will put a lot of emphasis on the personal qualities for this position, but in terms of technical competences, we believe you:
• Have a bachelor or masters degree in relevant field, preferably in software testing/development where you have touched upon most of the technologies/tools listed below
• Have good knowledge in Object-Oriented Programming like C.#.net, JavaScript or Java
• Are unimpeded in the English language
While not essential the following are nice to haves as we also work with these technologies:
• Angular, react and azure
För att lyckas i rollen har du följande personliga egenskaper:
• You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, where no day is ever the same.
• You are unafraid to say "I don't know" or ask for help.
• You are analytical and flexible; there are a lot of things we could do or want to do, but there's only so much time.
• You are curious; you keep up with the latest technologies and are always on the lookout for a new solution to an existing problem.
• You have great communication skills, as you will be collaborating with collagues in different teams on a global scale
