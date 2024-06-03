Full Stack Software Engineer - Java & Angular
2024-06-03
As a Senior Full Stack Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in both the development and optimization of our multi-tenant core frameworks. With deep expertise in Angular, Java, and cloud-based microservices, you will lead projects that require integrating user-facing elements with server-side logic, ensuring the overall performance and reliability of our systems.
Job Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of advanced full stack applications, focusing on high-performance, reusable, and reliable code.
Develop and maintain dynamic front-end interfaces using Angular, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Architect and build back-end services using Java in a microservices environment.
Drive the integration of front-end and back-end aspects of the application with a focus on performance and scalability.
Mentor junior developers in adopting best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into system designs.
Advocate for and implement best practices in security, reliability, and maintainability.
Conduct code reviews, lead refactoring activities, and provide guidance on architectural decisions.
Ensure comprehensive documentation that supports development and ensures continuity.
Job Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in software development with a proven track record as a Full Stack Engineer.
Expertise in frontend technologies, particularly Angular, coupled with strong HTML, CSS, and JavaScript skills.
In-depth knowledge of Java and experience designing and developing applications in a microservices architecture.
Experience with cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP)
Experience with Docker, and Kubernetes is beneficial
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Excellent leadership and communication skills, capable of managing multiple projects with a strategic mindset.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
For more information visit www.infor.com
Our Values
At Infor, we strive for an environment that is founded on a business philosophy called Principle Based ManagementTM (PBMTM) and eight Guiding Principles: integrity, stewardship & compliance, transformation, principled entrepreneurship, knowledge, humility, respect, self-actualization. Increasing diversity is important to reflect our markets, customers, partners, and communities we serve in now and in the future.
We have a relentless commitment to a culture based on PBM. Informed by the principles that allow a free and open society to flourish, PBMTM prepares individuals to innovate, improve, and transform while fostering a healthy, growing organization that creates long-term value for its clients and supporters and fulfillment for its employees.
Infor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Infor does not discriminate against candidates or employees because of their sex, race, gender identity, disability, age, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other protected status under the law. If you require accommodation or assistance at any time during the application or selection processes, please submit a request by following the directions located in the FAQ section at the bottom of the infor.com/about/careers webpage.
