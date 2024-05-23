Full Stack Software Engineer - Group Digital, Physical Meeting Points
Why we will love you
We hope you are excited about the opportunities and impact you can have with technology. We would also like you to do the following very well:
A high standard for crafting tested quality code
Able to work collaboratively with other disciplines, including architecture, product, experience design, data specialists and domain experts.
You make changes in a compliant and efficient way as per team ways of working
See the value in variant testing and can implement meaningful experiments as a way of solving the right problems.
Recognise the value in system architecture and design as an important part of Software Engineering
You always consider security and privacy aspect in everything you deliver
Communicate clearly and effectively in written and oral form to share knowledge, experiences and collaborate well.
You have continuous delivery as an essential part of the way to support continuous discovery
Continuously learning and see mentorship and coaching as a core part of your growth.
A day in your life with us
Here at IKEA, we are looking to hire passionate engineers, excited about technology and innovative ways of working to shape the future of IKEA. This role is to join Store Operational Tools team in Ingka Digital Physical Meeting Point area as a Software Engineer. Here you will be part of a team that will develop, implement & rollout digital solutions that will enhance co-workers & customer experience within physical meeting points of Ingka.
You will:
Design, develop, secure, test and deploy solutions with our technology stack that includes, React, JavaScript, TypeScript, NodeJS, JavaScript, SQL.
Deploy our cloud native solutions as per Ingka Architecture guidelines and tech standard
Maintain and improve our Software Engineering standards and baselines.
Develop your craft and leadership to be best-in-class engineers and engineering practices.
Work closely with the Software Engineering leadership to mentor and grow other best-in-class engineers
Work collaboratively and with tech leadership across the digital solutions in store operational tools area
About this work area
In our team we love puzzles and are always looking for ways to make things smarter, safer and more user-friendly. We all come from different backgrounds and together we enable efficient product development and production through innovative engineering. Of course, we also make sure that our products live up to the highest standards of quality, design, function, price and sustainability. Så ansöker du
