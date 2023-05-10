Full Stack Software Developer to Comintelli
2023-05-10
Comintelli is a Swedish software company that provides a cloud-based and award-winning service for information access called Intelligence2day. The company started their journey 1999 and is entering a exciting expansion phase. To support this expansion, Comintelli is now looking to recruit a driven Full Stack Developer who would like to work in a collaborative, fun and well experienced team. As a Full Stack Developer at Comintelli, you'll become part of a fast-paced and Agile environment, where you will have a large degree of influence on both your work and Comintelli's ongoing journey.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Comintelli is a publicly listed company located in Kista that provides the leading software for market and competitive intelligence. They have well known customers in more than 15 countries and are expanding rapidly in Northern Europe and North America.
As a Full Stack Developer, you will play a key role in Comintelli's development team. You will be working closely together with other colleagues and partners to bring new product ideas for their award-winning SaaS platform Intelligence2day into life and to implement a user-friendly design. You'll be developing clean and reproducible code, as well as testing and debugging your own work. You will work in a modern Google Cloud (GCP) environment including e.g., HA & Dynamic scalability, AI Services, NoSQL databases and Kubernetes.
You are offered:
• A hybrid location, where you can either work remote or in Comintelli's modern office in Kista Science Tower
• A collaborative atmosphere with great career opportunities within the company
• Working with a leading product within an exciting, growing and international market
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Within this position you will mostly focus on Backend, and for example work with:
• Development of new features for the web application Intelligence2day
• Customer needs identification and high-level design specifications for software projects, including customer meetings, change and integration specification
• Design new software and web applications, support applications under development and customize current applications
• Assist with the software update process for existing applications and roll-outs of software releases
• Work with Quality Assurance, write and edit documentation and technical requirements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
For this position we think you are stimulated by working with different types of broad-based IT environments. Further more, the qualifications required are:
• Experience or understanding of coding in for example Python, JavaScript, Java, C++ or similar
• Hands on experience with HTML/CSS/Bootstrap
• Experience with databases or search technologies
• A bachelor's degree in computer science or similar
In this recruitment process, it is also meritorious if you have experience or knowledge of ColdFusion.
To thrive in the role, we believe that you are curious, like problem-solving and have an analytical ability. You have a proactive, energetic attitude and a desire to work in a results-oriented and deadline-driven environment. In your approach, you are meticulous and used to handling several tasks in parallel, without affecting the result or quality of your work. Further on, this role requires both independent work as well as working in teams and dialogues with external parties. Therefore, it is important that you enjoy an environment with social relations.
Other information
• Start date: By agreement
• Work extend: Full- time
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
This is a direct recruitment, which means that you will be employed directly by Comintelli. The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Comintelli wishes are that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Comintelli is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.
Comintelli's award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day is regarded as one of the worlds leading market intelligence platforms by IT analysts, such as Forrester and Gartner. Intelligence2day is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak. Ersättning
