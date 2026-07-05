Full Stack Software Developer
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-07-05
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a full stack developer at Toyota Material Handling Europe, you will join one of our cross‐functional product teams and work across the full technology stack. In this role, you will:
Contribute to technical direction, system design and architectural decisions within your team.
Work hands‐on with modern microservice development in C#/.NET and frontend development in React/TypeScript.
Contribute to our platform modernization, including cloud migration, event‐driven architecture, observability, and improved scalability.
Take ownership of a functional domain and guide both junior and mid‐level developers through mentoring and knowledge sharing.
Ensure engineering excellence through code reviews, automation, CI/CD, and best practices.
Collaborate closely with product management and UX to shape features end‐to‐end.
We work in an agile, SAFe‐inspired setup with strong team autonomy and clear product ownership.
Operational responsibilities such as on‐call duty are limited and shared, supported by high observability and automated monitoring to minimize manual effort
Our Technology & Challenges
The heart of our work is I_Site - A Toyota global fleet management system used by customers worldwide to understand and optimize their operations.
The scale and business‐critical nature of the system bring interesting engineering challenges:
Designing scalable, distributed cloud systems using Azure.
Handling large volumes of telematics and sensor data in near real‐time.
Ensuring high uptime for customers with 24/7 operations.
Building a platform that has been evolving since 2008 but is now undergoing a major transformation.
If you enjoy solving complex problems, shaping architecture, and seeing your work have real impact in industrial IoT - you will thrive here.
Your Profil
We believe you have:
A Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent experience.
5+ years of professional software development, with a senior level of autonomy.
Deep expertise in C#/.NET and experience with microservice architectures.
Solid experience with cloud platforms, ideally Azure.
Strong skills in relational and NoSQL databases (SQL, MongoDB, CosmosDB).
Experience with modern frontend frameworks (preferably React).
A strong understanding of agile ways of working.
Fluency in English and ability to communicate in spoken Swedish.
You enjoy taking responsibility and have a natural ability to think in terms of systems and architecture. You take a pragmatic approach to your work and thrive in a collaborative environment, where sharing ideas and working together are key. At the same time, you are motivated to contribute to and help strengthen a positive and forward-thinking engineering culture.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
Toyota as an employer
At Toyota Material Handling, we strive to be a friendly, safe, and progressive workplace. The culture is based on Toyota's values, where respect and caring actions are key words in the daily work. Our ambition is to strengthen competitiveness by increasing diversity in operations and taking advantage of differences. Through our environmental work, ambitious climate goals and our personnel policy, we work to be a sustainable employer.
In order to create the conditions for a sustainable everyday life, we offer our employees flextime and the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis. We have good training opportunities with free access to gyms and group training, as well as a generous wellness allowance.
Application
Send your application no later than 2026-08-09. We're closed for summer vacation between w29-32!
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact:
Pierre Barkman, rekryterande chef, pierre.barkman@toyota-industries.eu
Josefin Nilsson, HR, josefin.nilsson@toyota.industries.eu
Instagram: ToyotaMHsweden
Linkedin: Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
#MS Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 35 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Automationselektriker Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling josefin.nilsson@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9992843