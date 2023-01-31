Full stack Ruby developer
2023-01-31
Job description:
work closely together with our product team to find the best solutions for our
customers;
be interested in the whole picture to understand the customers needs and to build the
right features;
design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable codes;
maintain code quality through test automation and peer code reviews;
work with our QA and UX teams to ensure acceptance criteria are met and regressions
are avoided;
collaborate with a team of smart, friendly engineers to develop solutions unique to
logistics.
exciting and complex problems within the time-critical logistics domain;
Ruby on Rails application with a React (MobX) UI used by external customers and
internal operations teams;
API Integrations with different providers from airlines to courier partners;
existing or new microservices to assure that our architecture is scalable enough to
handle our growth;
smaller features and fixes as well as bigger architectural changes;
writing tests and being part of improving our code delivery pipelines.
Requirements, skills & experience:
you are a passionate, friendly and humble individual
understanding of priorities and are curious and hungry to learn;
an entrepreneurial mindset and continuously improve our stack as well as the team &
our culture;
2+ years of professional backend and frontend development experience using modern
web frameworks, preferably React and Ruby on Rails;
familiarity with building, maintaining, and using Rest APIs and microservices;
a development style that puts a high value on clean code, quality and testing.
Öppen för alla
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7397172