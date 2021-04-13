Full Stack Java Developer - Etraveli Group AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Full Stack Java Developer
Etraveli Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
Etraveli Group is a flight technology company with our own platform, more than 1,000 employees and another 500 people dedicated to working for us at various outsourcing partners. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we partner with Booking.com and Google Flights and are highly competent and knowledgeable within many fields. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry, we are able to offer you the best of three worlds. Being a developer in our teams is truly challenging and developing.
Tech stack: React, Emotion, Apollo GraphQL, Jest, TestCafé, Webpack, Babel, Node.js, Jenkins and Docker, Java and Apache Struts
Working at Etraveli Technology
Our teams are continuously working to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work. Etraveli Technology is a big little company. By that we mean that despite being one of, if not the largest Online Travel Agencies in the world there is a sense of family where everybody pulls toward a common goal.
To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Check out our family at https://www.etraveligroup.com/technology/
Who you are
You consider yourself a Fullstack developer and have worked with Java for a number of years. At this point you are more interested in working towards Frontend and would like to add JavaScript to the list of technologies you use in your daily work. You feel just as comfortable building the API on the server as you feel consuming it in the client.
Experience with testing, troubleshooting and automation techniques
Experience in Backend development with Java
Experience in building, shipping, and iterating on product features
You are passionate about writing high quality code
Good communication skills, verbally and in writing, in English as well as in Swedish
At Etraveli Group it is important to play as a team and we believe you you share our commitment to continuously improve our collaboration, internally as well as with our stakeholders. You learn quickly and enjoy working closely with your product team to create value for stakeholders. You are passionate about what you do and keep up to date on best practices in your areas of expertise.
We truly embrace diversity but the pandemic has changed the arena in so many ways and relocating has proved to be difficult. We ask that you have a valid Swedish work permit when applying for this position.
Our offer
With us you become part of a tight-knit team of about 80 people, all of us with different skills and personalities and we believe that it is precisely this that makes us a great team. The ambition however is shared - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard at a high pace.
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. As an employee, you receive a generous budget each year to spend at conferences, online courses or other means to learn new things. In addition to this, we continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
In addition to this we serve you breakfast every morning. Welcome to Etraveli Group!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Företag
Etraveli Group AB
Jobbnummer
5689359
Etraveli Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
Etraveli Group is a flight technology company with our own platform, more than 1,000 employees and another 500 people dedicated to working for us at various outsourcing partners. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we partner with Booking.com and Google Flights and are highly competent and knowledgeable within many fields. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry, we are able to offer you the best of three worlds. Being a developer in our teams is truly challenging and developing.
Tech stack: React, Emotion, Apollo GraphQL, Jest, TestCafé, Webpack, Babel, Node.js, Jenkins and Docker, Java and Apache Struts
Working at Etraveli Technology
Our teams are continuously working to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work. Etraveli Technology is a big little company. By that we mean that despite being one of, if not the largest Online Travel Agencies in the world there is a sense of family where everybody pulls toward a common goal.
To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Check out our family at https://www.etraveligroup.com/technology/
Who you are
You consider yourself a Fullstack developer and have worked with Java for a number of years. At this point you are more interested in working towards Frontend and would like to add JavaScript to the list of technologies you use in your daily work. You feel just as comfortable building the API on the server as you feel consuming it in the client.
Experience with testing, troubleshooting and automation techniques
Experience in Backend development with Java
Experience in building, shipping, and iterating on product features
You are passionate about writing high quality code
Good communication skills, verbally and in writing, in English as well as in Swedish
At Etraveli Group it is important to play as a team and we believe you you share our commitment to continuously improve our collaboration, internally as well as with our stakeholders. You learn quickly and enjoy working closely with your product team to create value for stakeholders. You are passionate about what you do and keep up to date on best practices in your areas of expertise.
We truly embrace diversity but the pandemic has changed the arena in so many ways and relocating has proved to be difficult. We ask that you have a valid Swedish work permit when applying for this position.
Our offer
With us you become part of a tight-knit team of about 80 people, all of us with different skills and personalities and we believe that it is precisely this that makes us a great team. The ambition however is shared - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard at a high pace.
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. As an employee, you receive a generous budget each year to spend at conferences, online courses or other means to learn new things. In addition to this, we continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
In addition to this we serve you breakfast every morning. Welcome to Etraveli Group!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Företag
Etraveli Group AB
Jobbnummer
5689359