Full stack engineer - Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Full stack engineer
Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Tilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues.
We sold 200+ fertility tests during our first two months in business and 98% would recommend the test to a friend
We have 2000+ engaged community members
Our mobile app will be launched this spring
Data is at the core of what we do, and our long-term vision is that the data gathered can enable a higher degree of precision medicine within fertility treatments, improving fertility care for people worldwide. We are now looking for someone that wants to contribute substantially to Tilly and use technology to help people take control over their fertility journey.
The role includes
Building user-centered web & mobile applications using modern technologies
Wrangling data in various shapes and forms
Setting up and managing cloud infrastructure
Learning user behaviour and extracting insights from analytics data
Who are you?
We are looking for a software engineer who is comfortable working with the whole tech stack. You will be our second in-house developer and will be working closely with our CTO. Together, you will work on everything tech at Tilly. Since we are an early startup, we do not have robust processes and we do not write extensive specifications, therefore we value drive, creativity and initiative. You will also have the opportunity to shape the future of our products and how we work with them.
Skills & Requirements
Must haves
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent experience/coursework
Experience of full stack engineering in web and/or mobile applications
Nice to haves
Experience of...
React JS / React Native
NodeJS
PostgreSQL
Google Cloud Platform / Amazon Web Services
An interest in...
big data and/or machine learning
user experience
devops/cloud infrastructure
About the company
Tilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB
Östermalmsgatan 26A
11426 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5689444
