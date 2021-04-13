Full stack engineer - Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Tilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues.We sold 200+ fertility tests during our first two months in business and 98% would recommend the test to a friendWe have 2000+ engaged community membersOur mobile app will be launched this springData is at the core of what we do, and our long-term vision is that the data gathered can enable a higher degree of precision medicine within fertility treatments, improving fertility care for people worldwide. We are now looking for someone that wants to contribute substantially to Tilly and use technology to help people take control over their fertility journey.The role includesBuilding user-centered web & mobile applications using modern technologiesWrangling data in various shapes and formsSetting up and managing cloud infrastructureLearning user behaviour and extracting insights from analytics dataWho are you?We are looking for a software engineer who is comfortable working with the whole tech stack. You will be our second in-house developer and will be working closely with our CTO. Together, you will work on everything tech at Tilly. Since we are an early startup, we do not have robust processes and we do not write extensive specifications, therefore we value drive, creativity and initiative. You will also have the opportunity to shape the future of our products and how we work with them.Skills & RequirementsMust havesA Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent experience/courseworkExperience of full stack engineering in web and/or mobile applicationsNice to havesExperience of...React JS / React NativeNodeJSPostgreSQLGoogle Cloud Platform / Amazon Web ServicesAn interest in...big data and/or machine learninguser experiencedevops/cloud infrastructureAbout the companyTilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues!2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13Stockholm Innovation & Growth ABÖstermalmsgatan 26A11426 STOCKHOLM5689444