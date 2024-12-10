Full Stack Engineer
Click to Hire AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Full Stack Engineer or similar role.
• Strong proficiency in Java and Spring Boot.
• Experience with front-end technologies such as Angular, HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
• Hands-on experience with AWS services (EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, etc.).
• Familiarity with RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
• Knowledge of database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
• Knowledge of containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
• Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
• Certification in AWS or related technologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Email
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031), https://www.clicktohire.se/
Stenkastagatan 7 (visa karta
)
421 72 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
9054516