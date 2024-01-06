Full Stack Engineer
2024-01-06
ASIT is a dynamic and innovative IT company at the forefront of [industry/technology]. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. As we continue to start our team, we are seeking a skilled and motivated Software Engineer with full-stack expertise to contribute to our exciting projects as a team leader.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy high-quality software solutions.
• Take ownership of full-stack development tasks, including both frontend and backend components.
• Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and best practices.
• Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize software applications to meet performance and security requirements.
• Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends to continually enhance our development processes.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Proficiency in technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern JS frameworks specially React or Angular.
• Solid understanding of server-side technologies and frameworks.
• Experience with database systems (SQL, NoSQL) and data modeling is preffered.
• Familiarity with version control systems (Git) and collaborative development tools.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with attention to detail.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred:
• Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
• Knowledge of containerization and orchestration tools (Docker, Kubernetes).
• Understanding of CI/CD pipelines.
• Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, portfolio, and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience to [saif.ullah@asit.se
]. Please include " Full Stack Engineer-Software Engineer Application - ASIT" in the subject line. We look forward to reviewing your application.
