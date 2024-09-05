Full Stack Engineer - JavaScript - various level
About us:
With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Help us make shopping online even more smoooth! As a Senior Software Engineer, you will:
Work with large-scale, highly available, and resilient modern financial systems.
Be an integral part of a team, contributing to its culture and ways of working, including agile methodologies, pair and mob programming.
Utilize automated deployment enabling code release multiple times a day.
Succeed, fail, and learn together with other talented people, fostering an environment that encourages growth and views education as an outcome of failure, getting us closer to the next breakthrough.
Work with modern tools and languages that excite you.
Who You Are
Strong coding ability in TypeScript using Node.js.
Experience with common JavaScript libraries and frameworks.
Work experience using React and React Native.
Experience with product development, cloud, and microservices.
A passion for writing clean and testable code.
Experience with Agile practices (Pairing, TDD, BDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery).
Awesome to Have
Familiarity with REST API and GraphQL API.
Experience with Kafka.
Knowledge of internal design systems.
Proficiency with AWS, Splunk, Datadog, Jenkins, and Docker.
Closing:
Please include a CV in English.
