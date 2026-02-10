Full Stack Developer- Motion Control
We are looking for 3 Fullstack Developer- Motion Control for a global manufacturing company in Västerås.
Start is in March 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
We are looking for three consultants to join R&D Advanced Mechatronics and Motion Control department.
Two positions require proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++, MATLAB, or Python.
One position is aimed at a more senior profile working as a Full Stack Developer in a C# .NET environment.
We are open to considering both junior and senior engineers depending on overall competence and experience.
Role Overview
As a Motion Control Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, optimizing, and maintaining software solutions within the motion control domain. You will work in a highly technical R&D environment focusing on advanced mechatronics systems and motion technologies.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and optimize motion control software solutions
Work with advanced mechatronics and control systems
Contribute to system design, testing, and performance improvements
Collaborate with cross-functional R&D teams
Required Qualifications
Master's degree in Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Control Engineering, or a related field
Experience with real-time operating systems and embedded systems
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
Fluency in English, both written and spoken (mandatory)
Swedish language skills are considered an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
