Full Stack Developer with Angular Focus

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
For Scania our people are our most valuable asset. The strong and supportive culture of Scania provides an organizational environment where each individual is seen, and can contribute. We trust each other to act and make decisions, and we believe in a more flexible future workplace based on individual needs.
Are you a passionate Full Stack Developer with expertise in the Microsoft stack, particularly Angular on the front end? Do you thrive in dynamic environments and have a keen interest in the automotive industry? If so, we've got an exciting opportunity for you!
Our Team:
We are a tight growing team working closely with our end-users within Scania and TRATON R&D. Our team is responsible for developing and maintaining applications that support the testing of the electrical system in our vehicles. We are working in a modern, agile workflow both remotely and in the office. We use English as language on a daily basis.
You will be part of a diverse, motivated and awesome team with broad skill set. Our applications are built in AWS mainly in C# and SQL server.
We encourage an environment where it is fully acceptable to make mistakes, learn and try again. We build cool and important stuff and we have fun!
Who are you and what will you do?
As a person you are a team player, you are unpretentious and transparent with your work and are happy to share knowledge with your colleagues. You are also curious and eager to learn new things and we believe you are a problem solver that focuses on customer needs. You'll be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications, APIs, and software solutions that power our cutting-edge products and services. You will part of a team where questions regarding Front end development and it is important that you stay abreast with the latest advancements within Angular.
Responsibilities:
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy scalable solutions.
* Implementing front-end interfaces using modern frameworks like Angular, and it would be a plus to be familiar with React.js..
* Building robust back-end systems using technologies such as .NET Core, Node.js, or Java.
* Integrating third-party APIs and services to enhance functionality.
* Ensuring code quality through testing, code reviews, and continuous integration.
* Be curious of the latest advancements within the Angular ecosystem, incorporating cutting-edge techniques and best practices into our development processes.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
* Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role in a professional setting.
* Strong understanding of front-end technologies such as Angular, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern frameworks/libraries.
* Proficiency in back-end development concepts and experience with server-side languages as C# and frameworks.
* Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS.
* Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
* Experience in the automotive industry or related fields is a plus.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If you have any questions, please contact one of your future colleagues:
Anders Isacsson, anders.isacsson@scania.com
Anne Laukka, anne.laukka@scania.com
We are looking forward reading your application!
