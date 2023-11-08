Full Stack Developer To Scania
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
YOU WILL
You will be part of the team "Legal processes & Tools" working in the legal domain area within Product Development IT. We are a group of 10, including developers, software & solution architects. We develop applications to make it possible for Scania to fulfil legislation demands and sell our products globally. The legislations we support are Emissions, Chemical substances, Legal marking and Export control. Our challenge is to navigate through a dynamic legal environment, understand complex concepts, see opportunities, and formulate clear directions - with large and new areas like electrification and autonomous vehicles around our corner. We are working in Value Creating Teams and your main responsibilities will be:
Be part of software product development end-to-end: coding, testing, deployment, monitoring and support.
Deliver high-quality code - readable, testable and easily maintainable.
Develop complete software solutions from backend to frontend.
Continuously share your experience with the rest of the team and ensure the team reaches its full potential.
WE OFFER
We are a diverse team, that come from different backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere. We are a friendly team, working closely with business to develop high quality software for product legislations. We work with different technologies in areas such as software development and data science in a high pace environment, delivering solutions to various stakeholders. We are flexible in our way of working, with the possibility to work both from the office and home, but we believe in meeting in the office occasionally to foster great team spirit!
Besides amazing colleagues, we offer you remarkable career and development opportunities. You will work in a team, that takes having fun seriously. The work environment is international and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic surrounding you can influence the future IT landscape within the TRATON organization. Other benefits that might interest you are performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job express.
YOU ARE
You are an experienced software developer who enjoy designing and developing software products and appreciate working full stack. You are comfortable with cloud technologies (here we use AWS) and are used to working with CI/CD, Git and DevOps. As for backend, you have skills in .NET Core, C#, Python, Microservices and when it comes to frontend, you have web development experience using modern JavaScript framework (here we use Angular). You have worked with databases (NoSQL and/or SQL), data modelling, access techniques, building APIs, and you have knowledge of serverless frameworks.
You have an interest in deeper technical issues and a drive to simplify, and you enjoy presenting solutions to your team members and different stakeholders. You feel comfortable in taking the lead and guide the project in making key technical decisions. Some experience working with software architecture is preferred. You have the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms in fluent English.
As a person, you are a true team player and enjoy collaborating in an agile way of working. You are open-minded, problem-solving, transparent with your work and happy to share knowledge and ideas with your colleagues. You also have strategic capabilities, and can understand the overview on how to create and deliver value to the business.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and fits well with your experiences and ambitions? Then you are welcome to submit your application. In this recruitment we cooperate with Nexer Recruit. If you want to know more, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
, or +46703018279.
ABOUT SCANIA
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
