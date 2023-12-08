Full Stack Developer (Shopify)
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
Tobii Dynavox is seeking a Full Stack Developer who will play a critical role in supporting development work for both front- and back-end operations on our global websites. You will work dynamically with website theme development, integrations, process automation, and e-commerce fulfillment systems to support growing customer needs and business requirements. This role is part of the global Marketing web team and reports to the Digital Director.
This role will work closely with other developers in the global team, and in cross-departmental development teams to ensure all web systems and integrations remain functional and provide the best possible user experience. A critical piece to this role is the ability to proactively evaluate the needs of users and analyze any technical issues to resolve them quickly to keep all systems highly functional while making proposals for future improvements.
The Full Stack Developer must have the capability to oversee an entire project from start to finish, with the communication skills to convey technical details to the development team while easily communicating updates to stakeholders.
This is a hybrid role but we do require the candidate to currently be living in and around Stockholm.
Your days will be filled with:
Proactively reviewing and monitoring the global websites for functionality and experience, making sure that it is as efficient and free from friction and errors.
Supporting the expansion of new global websites and leads all functionality for e-commerce systems.
Working directly with front-end developers and web designers to ensure website brand standards are followed and met for UX.
Working in close cooperation with IT, Customer Service, and Operations to ensure that e-commerce orders are received and fulfilled and resolve any issues.
Leading projects for the development or enhancement of automation, web functionalities, and e-commerce systems. (Systems include Shopify, Salesforce, Great Plains, Visma, Avalara, and Power BI)
Staying current with web development trends, news, and e-commerce regulations.
Performing various other duties as assigned.
We are looking for someone who has:
3+ years of experience in software development required
Experience with Shopify and E-Commerce platforms/software strongly preferred
Strong Skills in Web Development, 5+ years experience
Strong Skills in .Net/C#, Asp.net MVC, 3+ years experince
HTML5, JavaScript, SASS
Advanced skills in Salesforce CRM with a data-driven mindset
E-commerce platform and systems experience
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (plan, design, development, and deployment)
Strong experience identifying, tracking, and reporting on website errors and performance.
Impeccable communication skills to collaborate with a global team.
Proactive and driven work approach with advanced skills in problem-solving.
Experience working in a fast-paced and sometimes unpredictable environment.
Experience with Shopify
Proficiency with GitHub and Continuous Integration
Experience working with Rest API
Experience working in an Agile process environment
Experience with project management
Next Step:
Please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). If you have any questions, please reach out to Keyaira Germany at Keyaira.Germany@tobiidynavox.com
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
