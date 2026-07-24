Full Stack Developer Intern
My Ad International AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos My Ad International AB i Stockholm
Full-Stack Developer Intern
Remote | Flexible Duration
About My Ad
My Ad is an AI-powered advertising platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize their marketing from one place.
We are looking for a Full-Stack Developer Intern to help us develop backend systems and build AI-powered features for the platform.
Please note that this is not a paid internship.
Responsibilities
Develop backend services, APIs, and database functionality.
Build and integrate AI-powered features.
Improve platform performance, security, and reliability.
Connect third-party tools and advertising platforms.
Support frontend development when needed.
Test, debug, and deploy new features.
What We Are Looking For
Experience with web development, APIs, and databases.
Knowledge of JavaScript or TypeScript.
Familiarity with React, Next.js, Node.js, or similar technologies.
Interest in AI, SaaS, automation, and advertising technology.
Ability to work independently in a remote environment.
A portfolio, GitHub profile, or previous projects.
Experience with Supabase, PostgreSQL, AI APIs, or advertising APIs is a plus.
What We Offer
Hands-on experience building a real AI-powered SaaS platform.
Flexible remote working hours and internship duration.
Direct collaboration with the founding team.
Portfolio-ready projects and meaningful responsibilities.
Potential for continued collaboration.
Apply
Send your CV, LinkedIn profile, GitHub or portfolio, availability, and a short introduction to yourself.
Company: My Ad International AB
Website: joinmyad.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: bardia@myad.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare My Ad International AB
(org.nr 559515-8709), http://www.joinmyad.com
Klarabergsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Bardia Ghahremani bardia@myad.se 0739983493 Jobbnummer
10011402